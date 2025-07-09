WoozyFailGuy
A popular YouTube channel hosted by retired Green Beret Nathan Cornacchia posted a video where Kennedy claimed in an interview from 2017 that he won a Bronze Star with Valor after describing a scenario where he took down a “bad guy” during a conflict in one of his tours of duty. In the past, Kennedy stated that he never publicly claimed that he won a Bronze Star with Valor, which is a very specific military award handed out for “participation in acts of heroism involving conflict with an armed enemy.”
After Cornacchia posted the video, featuring the interview with Kennedy claiming he was given the Bronze Star with Valor and telling a story about what led to the award, the 45-year-old veteran issued a lengthy apology about misrepresenting himself and the awards he claimed during his military service.
“I want to take full and unequivocal responsibility for a serious mistake,” Kennedy wrote on Instagram. “Over the years, I made public statements and gave interviews in which I unintentionally misstated aspects of my military service. Most notably, I implied directly or indirectly that I had been awarded the Bronze Star with Valor. That is not true, and there is no excuse for it. I never received that honor, and I deeply regret ever suggesting otherwise. That kind of recognition is sacred. It represents extraordinary courage under fire acts that risk or cost lives. To those who truly earned it, and to their families and brothers-in-arms, I offer my sincere and direct apology. What I said disrespected your service, and I take full ownership of that.
“I was young when I stepped into the public eye, and while I wasn’t prepared for the scrutiny or pressure that came with it, that doesn’t absolve me. I should have known better. Integrity is not situational, and I failed to uphold the standards I claimed to represent. To the military and veteran community, especially those who’ve served in combat or lost people they love. I am deeply sorry. I know I’ve let many of you down. You had every right to expect more from me, and I didn’t live up to that.”
