News Retired UFC Fight Dong-Hyun Kim on Season 2 of Netflix’s “Physical 100”

The same show that showcased Sexyama to the wider world will now feature the second sexiest Korean man on Season 2: that’s right, “Stun Gun” Dong Hyun Kim is will be on Physical 100: season 2



Other mma fighters in the cast: PFL veteran Sung Bin Joe, and recently RIZIN signee and former Road FC Atomweight champ, Yu Ri Shim.



Young Ho Seol is an mma fighter (1-1)
IMG_7962.png

Ji Hyun Jung was a gold medalist in wrestling in 2004
IMG_7963.png

Won Hee Lee won gold in 2004 in Judo
IMG_7964.png
 
Last edited:
Do Hyeon Kim is described “national boxer”
IMG_7965.png

Hyeon Kyu Kim is another national boxer
IMG_7966.png

Hye Bin Kim is/was on the national wushu/sanda team
IMG_7967.png

Da Sol Park is a national Judo athlete
IMG_7968.png

A few more combat sports athletes as well, including a karateka, a BJJ athlete, a wrestler, and a Taekkyeon athlete (ancient Korean martial art)
 
