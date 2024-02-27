leto1776
Sherdog Wet Shaver
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 14, 2005
- Messages
- 35,700
- Reaction score
- 10,794
The same show that showcased Sexyama to the wider world will now feature the second sexiest Korean man on Season 2: that’s right, “Stun Gun” Dong Hyun Kim is will be on Physical 100: season 2
Other mma fighters in the cast: PFL veteran Sung Bin Joe, and recently RIZIN signee and former Road FC Atomweight champ, Yu Ri Shim.
Young Ho Seol is an mma fighter (1-1)
Ji Hyun Jung was a gold medalist in wrestling in 2004
Won Hee Lee won gold in 2004 in Judo
Other mma fighters in the cast: PFL veteran Sung Bin Joe, and recently RIZIN signee and former Road FC Atomweight champ, Yu Ri Shim.
Young Ho Seol is an mma fighter (1-1)
Ji Hyun Jung was a gold medalist in wrestling in 2004
Won Hee Lee won gold in 2004 in Judo
Last edited: