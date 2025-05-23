Black Leprechaun
Till:
Froch:
Froch:
Younger generations are such garbage humans.
None of the 1990s and 2000s LEGENDS of fighting, were calling out retired 47 year old world champions and acting like it would be meaningful for an active fighter in their prime to try to prove something by fighting am old retired fighter who did more in their fight career than this chump kid could ever dream of.
Carl Froch won 10 world title fights.
Darren Till had one title fight,
he didn't make it out of the first round and
didn't land a single strike
Shut the fuck up and respect your elders Till you damn embarrassment goofy fake teeth jackass.
