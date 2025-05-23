Media Retired Boxing champ Carl Froch 10-8s Darren Till after Till threatens him w/ violence

Younger generations are such garbage humans.

None of the 1990s and 2000s LEGENDS of fighting, were calling out retired 47 year old world champions and acting like it would be meaningful for an active fighter in their prime to try to prove something by fighting an old retired fighter who did more in their fight career than this chump kid could ever dream of.


Carl Froch won 10 world title fights.

Darren Till had one title fight,
he didn't make it out of the first round and
didn't land a single strike

Shut the fuck up and respect your elders Till you damn embarrassment goofy fake teeth jackass.
 
Darren till may win with his mma training, but he's a fuckkng scrub in mma compared to froch in boxing

Sure froch is his own biggest fan, but he was an absolute warrior in that ring

If till spent his life boxing? froch would iron him out

If Froch spent his life in mma? He'd iron till out

Froch is just a much greater athlete and more natura fighter

Fuck Darren till the big mouth slabber. He has not come close to froch in greatness at his sport
 
i don't even care that Froch is old, i think he would fuck Till up. Till moves like he's 47 yr old so it's fair game. besides, you can still see Froch has that madness in him.
 
