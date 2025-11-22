Retire Jack pls..

Getting killed by a tweener is a Horrible lookGrazing shot from a guy moving up in weight too.
Jack fights way too much on the back foot now, definitely time to walk away
He should move to heavyweightno need to retire just go to a weaker organization
Jack looked way bigger than dude and was koed stuff by a glancing shot, I think it's over for himGrazing shot from a guy moving up in weight too.
Jack fights way too much on the back foot now, definitely time to walk away
He's 37, he's probably striking out of necessity if anything. No way his body is near the same it was back when he first got into the UFC.Classic case of a grappler falling in love with their hands. He has completely abandoned his grappling ala Rousey makes no sense to not use your strength and we see the results. Time to retire.
He is in a weaker organizationno need to retire just go to a weaker organization
This is also trueClassic case of a grappler falling in love with their hands. He has completely abandoned his grappling ala Rousey makes no sense to not use your strength and we see the results. Time to retire.
Classic case of a grappler falling in love with their hands. He has completely abandoned his grappling ala Rousey makes no sense to not use your strength and we see the results. Time to retire.