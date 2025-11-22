Retire Jack pls..

ThI followup shot from Robocop was the type of hit on a lifeless body that permanently re-writes how the brain receives impact data from getting hit.

Good guy Jack, sad stuff the fight game, wouldn’t feel so sick about it if they actually got paid well.
 
Classic case of a grappler falling in love with their hands. He has completely abandoned his grappling ala Rousey makes no sense to not use your strength and we see the results. Time to retire.
 
For such a supposed nice guy, people seem to love following up on Jack once he’s stiffened. Pause.


GettyImages-2222673446-scaled.jpg
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Classic case of a grappler falling in love with their hands. He has completely abandoned his grappling ala Rousey makes no sense to not use your strength and we see the results. Time to retire.
Click to expand...
He's 37, he's probably striking out of necessity if anything. No way his body is near the same it was back when he first got into the UFC.
 
jack could be the next entry into the karate combat heavyweight grand prix along with it's other recent addition chris barnett. The tournament winner faces the winner of Sam Alvy vs Despaigne
 
yeah that was a weird KO, the shot barely landed. that chin is gone, someone needs The Talk.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Classic case of a grappler falling in love with their hands. He has completely abandoned his grappling ala Rousey makes no sense to not use your strength and we see the results. Time to retire.
Click to expand...
This is also true
He needs to switch to UFC BJJ
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Classic case of a grappler falling in love with their hands. He has completely abandoned his grappling ala Rousey makes no sense to not use your strength and we see the results. Time to retire.
Click to expand...

His hands were never that good though, he had good footwork. I think he just doesn't have the tank to go grapple heavy anymore
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,130
Messages
58,483,647
Members
176,050
Latest member
Rick Quid

Share this page

Back
Top