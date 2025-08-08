Retail workers or store owners

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Im an asset protection manager at a big box store in a mall that people keep saying will close for the last 10 years. Mall is busy today and our sales are good because we treat each store as a warehouse. By doing so, we act as a replica of Amazon.