Retail workers or store owners

WadeWatts

WadeWatts

Joined
Nov 20, 2019
If any of you work in retail or own a retail store, how has it been this year, are you way down in sales or is it business as usual?
 
One goes out of business and two more pop up around here.
 
A friend owned a franchise in a mall. In the 2010s. He lost so much money he didn't last a year even. No clue how mall stores stay open now. They gotta losing tons
 
Im an asset protection manager at a big box store in a mall that people keep saying will close for the last 10 years. Mall is busy today and our sales are good because we treat each store as a warehouse. By doing so, we act as a replica of Amazon.

Theft is bigger than ever.
 
