Social Restaurant sues customer after he left a $3,000 (£2,300) tip on a $13 (£10) meal

"That's fucking illegal"
As anyone who has worked in the hospitality industry will tell you, it's all about the tips.

Especially if you live in the US with their almost annoyingly high tipping rules.

But as a waiter, there's always this fantasy that, one day, a very generous person with too much money will just give you some.

In the case of Alfredo’s Cafe in Scranton, Pennsylvania, this actually happened.

Customer Eric Smith decided to leave a mega $3,000 (£2,300) tip for a $13 (£10) meal and the restaurant reacted in a way you would pretty much expect.

Server Mariana Lambert said: "It really meant a lot to me because everyone's going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can't believe it. I'm still in shock."

Alfredo’s were stunned by the figure and went to check that Smith hadn't left the money by accident.

Matt Martini, who worked for the eatery, confronted the high tipper and asked him to provide some additional ID.

After showing his credentials, they noticed that Smith left a strange note on the cheque, which read: "Tips for Jesus."

Apparently, this was all part of a trend on social media and Smith decided to get involved.

However, what was initially thought of as a good deed soon turned into a threatening letter as the customer wrote in, disputing the tip.

Zachary Jacobson, who also worked at the cafe, said: "We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing. And then now we are, what, three months later? Not even, and there's nothing. There's nothing to show for it at this point."

So because the restaurant allowed Lambert to take the £2,300, they were then forced to give Smith the money back from their own pockets.

Amid failed attempts to reason with Smith over Facebook, Alfredo's had no choice but to file a civil lawsuit against him.

Jacobson explained: "Unfortunately, we had to file charges through the magistrate's office because now we're just out of this money at this point.

"And he told us to sue him. So that's what we're going to end up doing, I guess."

As this was happening, the local community decided to set up a GoFundMe for the restaurant to help them raise some funds.

Why would the restaurant give him the money back in the first place? Especially if they talked to him and got his ID. I'm confused by that part.
 
If he signed for it and the verified his ID and confirmed with him, why the fuck did he get to get the money back?

So he just wanted to act like a bigshot and then back out?


I know I am not supposed to condone violence or whatever so i hope someone beats the eternal & endless love of Jesus Christ himself into his face and torso with inspirational amount of passion.

Oc1hWnE.gif
 
CrimsonFan said:
Why would the restaurant give him the money back in the first place? Especially if they talked to him and got his ID. I'm confused by that part.
They might of not wanted to pay taxes on the tip. Every tip job I've ever had my employer has had to pay the employer portion of SS and Medicare/Medicaid on all credit card tips
 
CrimsonFan said:
Why would the restaurant give him the money back in the first place?
Phukken cowardice, no other reason, why else would they?

What a joke employer, no wonder the "royals" keep guns away from their "subjects".

The brit king/queen tyrants soon learned from their scumbag "Tea tax theft bullshit" that they could suck on a big fat American one.

British people, except POS Piers Morgan, are fine. The "royals" are (& have been) a slimy, centuries old, problem for all in the world.
 
Thank God I’m from the UK. They tried that nonsense on the card reader . I look em in the eye as I press “ no”
 
I think it's a scam.

Leave a huge tip, dispute it, receive $3k.
 
So they didn’t sue him for leaving a $3000 tip. They sued him for not paying the tip he signed for, and disputed it with us creditor.

The title is just clickbait.
 
