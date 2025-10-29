Respectful Aspinall fight request thread

Let's pretend you're being genuine here:Pretty sure everyone knows that's in the "unknown" category seeing as how he's finished everyone in the UFC so quickly. And of course the rhetoric of his detractors was "Let's see when he faces adversity". So...we get this fight where he got a bloody nose and then got his eyes gouged and vision affected and the fight was stopped.So, predictably, the detractors have morphed it into:His nose was obliterated, completely smashed worse than Rory vs Lawler.Gane was mauling him and Aspinall couldn't land a strike, it was on the verge of being finished. Ignore that sig strikes were 30-27.Aspinall could barely breathe. He looked like Dada vs Kimbo and was about to collapse (4 minutes into the fight) from exhaustion.Gane barely touched his eyes (by complete accident and having never done anything dirty prior, nor having been warned twice previously in this very fight).Aspinall faked the whole thing because he's a quitter, his eyes were fine, and now he's pretending that he was ever affected at all.Edit: oops!! I didn't adhere to "keep the last fight out of it". My bad!