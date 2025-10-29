Respectful Aspinall fight request thread

Please keep his last fight out of this discussion. Admittedly I have not seen the full body of Tom’s work. I was not a day one fan nor witness. Due to the allegations some fans have levied against his heart can we get some gifs and videos of Tom showing toughness under adversity? I am in no position to make a statement such as he’s just a front runner or he crumbles every time he’s in trouble. It is not my position because it would be unfair to claim not seeing his body of work. Does anyone have any tales of Tom’s grit as a fighter even if no videos? How is he when the going gets tough?
 
How much adversity are you expecting to see in a procession of first round knockouts? Weak troll thread.
 
Granted I haven't seen much of him before he UFC, but two instances in the UFC stand out. In his first fight against Blaydes I remembered he took some heavy fire, and then blew out his knee. In the rematch he showed no fear at all and took out Blaydes quick.

In his fight against Pavlovich, he took a huge shot that appeared to rock him, but he stayed composed and knocked him out soon after
 
Let's pretend you're being genuine here:

Pretty sure everyone knows that's in the "unknown" category seeing as how he's finished everyone in the UFC so quickly. And of course the rhetoric of his detractors was "Let's see when he faces adversity". So...we get this fight where he got a bloody nose and then got his eyes gouged and vision affected and the fight was stopped.

So, predictably, the detractors have morphed it into:

His nose was obliterated, completely smashed worse than Rory vs Lawler.

Gane was mauling him and Aspinall couldn't land a strike, it was on the verge of being finished. Ignore that sig strikes were 30-27.

Aspinall could barely breathe. He looked like Dada vs Kimbo and was about to collapse (4 minutes into the fight) from exhaustion.

Gane barely touched his eyes (by complete accident and having never done anything dirty prior, nor having been warned twice previously in this very fight).

Aspinall faked the whole thing because he's a quitter, his eyes were fine, and now he's pretending that he was ever affected at all.

Edit: oops!! I didn't adhere to "keep the last fight out of it". My bad!🤣
 
How bout when he lost a fight due to a torn ACL, then trained his ass off to recover and rebuild strength in that leg, so he could then come back in the rematch and dominate. That took toughness and grit.
 
