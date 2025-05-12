Respect to Ruthless Robbie Lawler for no particular reason besides that he is awesome.

tritestill said: Robbie is a legend and has entertained us for many years Click to expand...

AmenRobbie is our last HUMBLE UFC WW champion.Humility is a beautiful and endearing quality, and in a world that by nature attracts arrogance and selfish personalities, that humility is a breath of fresh air.I am hoping JDM proves to be a humble champion.I felt like he handled himself well last night.Back to Robbie- he fought like a warrior, he spoke like a gentleman, and we as fans knew his whole story including his setbacks, his adversity, his perserverance. How many prospects leave the UFC and make it back? How many of them make it to the TOP?Robbie LawlerBrandon MorenoYou appreciate something in a different way when you lose something you love and have to EARN it back and work for it.Robbie came back as a dedicated athlete and a student of combat competition. He had excellent defense. He had cardio. He was durable. He could push and dictate pace.Robbie arrived as a talent and returned as a complete martial artist. He even showed some absolutely beautiful karate/TKD in his fight with Bobby VoelkerThat footwork and the angles he moved on in that fight was art.That little subtle bounce on the toes to adjust range, the left kick with no telegraph.Yeah man. Yeah. Robbie is awesome.