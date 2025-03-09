Respect to Gaethje.

Made his UFC debut in 2017 and has been top 5 since then. The most exicting fighter in the UFC (Fuck Chandler) and never loses a step. Whenever he loses, he comes back even better, and this time he did at 36.

Lost two to Poirier and Alvarez, came back and went on a murder spree from Vick to Ferguson.

Lost to Khabib, came back and beat up Chandler.

Lost to Charles and put together a good two win streak over a legend like Dustin and a new guy like Fiviez.

I thought he would slow down after the Max KO loss but turns out he still has a damn good chin and hasn't lost a step. You could see him grow in confidence as the fight went on and I like that when his coaches tell him to step up, he does.

One fight win streak but fuck it, give him a title shot. He has a few fights left in him and he deserves it for what he has done since 2017. War Gaethje.

I like Islam a lot but I'll be rooting for Gaethje, as big of an underdog he will be.