Respect to Gaethje.

Made his UFC debut in 2017 and has been top 5 since then. The most exicting fighter in the UFC (Fuck Chandler) and never loses a step. Whenever he loses, he comes back even better, and this time he did at 36.
Lost two to Poirier and Alvarez, came back and went on a murder spree from Vick to Ferguson.
Lost to Khabib, came back and beat up Chandler.
Lost to Charles and put together a good two win streak over a legend like Dustin and a new guy like Fiviez.
I thought he would slow down after the Max KO loss but turns out he still has a damn good chin and hasn't lost a step. You could see him grow in confidence as the fight went on and I like that when his coaches tell him to step up, he does.
One fight win streak but fuck it, give him a title shot. He has a few fights left in him and he deserves it for what he has done since 2017. War Gaethje.
I like Islam a lot but I'll be rooting for Gaethje, as big of an underdog he will be.
 
He was just the #1 contender before the Max fight.... No reason he shouldn't get Arman or a Topuria BMF fight to be there again...
That's something I respect about him too. I know it was UFC 300 and he made a lot of money but he risked it all against Max. He just had to wait a few months and he was going to Islam but he risked it, got knocked out and lost his shot but came back, didn't whine once, and is more than ready to earn one again. Badass.
 
Gaethje is a throwback to what men used to be before masculinity was forbidden and made borderline illegal. This is also why people from a certain crowd hate him.
He looked great and honestly he has a claim to be the most exciting fighter of all time. He’s never not been in an absolute banger.
If he retired right now I think he'd deserve that title and not even close. The guy is an animal and is also highly skilled.

And given who he's fought he's never taken a step backwards. Poirier, Fiziev, Kabib, Poirier, Alvarez, Holloway, Chandler, Oliveira, Carrie, Barboza.

Does not matter, he'll go toe to toe and usually win.

He also seems to have an unnatural ability to take punishment and barely react. He's still human so he can get TKOd or bloodied up, but he's often completely unfazed.

Fiziev landed some real nice body shots and Gathje barely even flinched.
 
