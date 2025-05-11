Respect to Belal.

Hard worker, was never gifted anything, had to grind and scratch to get a titleshot.

Went out there, put on a great fight, actually looked a lot better on the feet than people give him credit for.

Oldest WW to win a world title.

Walked through Leon in his home country.

And a good dude as well. Fun, never takes himself too serious.

People want to make fun of him and disregard what he's done, but he can be proud of his work in the UFC.

All the respect in the world to Belal. You'll disagree with me but I want to see him fight for the title one more time. Might have to get a big win first but he can pull it off.
 
Canelo Hands…more like Canelo’s sister’s hands…

JDM lit him up like a Christmas tree.
Both guys looked like they wen't through the ringer.

Belal looked very good on his feet. Just not enough and too far behind.
 
Tough fighter no doubt but a shit human being. Showed no class whatsoever either before or after the fight.
 
He really put on an exciting fight while playing into JDM's strengths. He's a beast and deserves the respect.
 
There was a moment in that last round where he ate a big shot and you could see his body beginning to shut down; his arms dropped to his sides, he began backing up towards the fence, and his breathing was becoming erratic. He took a deep breath, brought his hands back up, and started marching forward. It was one of the bigger displays of will & grit I've seen in pro MMA.
 
Belal believed in his own hype, first 3 rds he really wanted to make a point eg i can beat him in a mostly standup fight. Only 1 td attempt for each of the first 3 rds. I’ve defended Belal in the past, but he really screwed himself over this fight
 
