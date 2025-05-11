Respect to Belal.

Hard worker, was never gifted anything, had to grind and scratch to get a titleshot.



Went out there, put on a great fight, actually looked a lot better on the feet than people give him credit for.



Oldest WW to win a world title.



Walked through Leon in his home country.



And a good dude as well. Fun, never takes himself too serious.



People want to make fun of him and disregard what he's done, but he can be proud of his work in the UFC.



All the respect in the world to Belal. You'll disagree with me but I want to see him fight for the title one more time. Might have to get a big win first but he can pull it off.