uppercuts



My family had a renter back in the day that was not paying. My Mom put a padlock on the fuse box after she shut down the power. I get the call from the Sheriff and have to undo it and tell my Mom... nope. We continue the eviction process we had started. Soooo... about a month later I get a call from a neighbor that hates the renter. Apparently, she got arrested and was in jail. I zoomed over there with my truck, lock picked the door, yes I know how to do it and it's not a hard skill to learn. I then started emptying her shit on the front lawn, except the two nice mountain bikes she had. Her sister shows up, someone called her and the sister starts throwing a fit. She's followed closely by the Sheriff. The Sheriff knows me and asks what's up. I inform him that the former squatter has taken up a new residency that he can easily confirm. He does... she's in jail for at least a few days and he tells the sister that she should get the stuff and get moving. My two little sisters got nice mountain bikes. The law in California back then, I am not sure now, is that you cannot squat and have a 2nd residence, even the county jail. I left a car parked there for weeks after I changed the locks. It worked. I convince my Mom to sell the place. It was a part of my Step-Dad's estate that he had picked up on his real estate run.



I would research the laws of a given area and see if that is the case. If so, set up the squatter and get rid of them. Note, I didn't set up this squatter, she got popped for drugs on her own.