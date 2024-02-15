Social Respect the hustle or uppercuts?

Flower2dPeople said:


I'm on team uppercut then stab with a urine soaked knife.
I'm sure that dude is making a point, and didn't really do all that.

However, there are plenty of cases of people who actually do that shit, and it's infuriating.

They really need to pass some kind of law to prevent it or empower police more to kick them out. That "it's a civil matter" response is total bullshit.
 
Yeah the police throwing their hands up in the air like “oh shit can’t do anything about that” is so stupid.

I’m sure this guy didn’t actually do that, just explaining how it’s possible for people to pull it off and profit off a broken system
 
uppercuts

My family had a renter back in the day that was not paying. My Mom put a padlock on the fuse box after she shut down the power. I get the call from the Sheriff and have to undo it and tell my Mom... nope. We continue the eviction process we had started. Soooo... about a month later I get a call from a neighbor that hates the renter. Apparently, she got arrested and was in jail. I zoomed over there with my truck, lock picked the door, yes I know how to do it and it's not a hard skill to learn. I then started emptying her shit on the front lawn, except the two nice mountain bikes she had. Her sister shows up, someone called her and the sister starts throwing a fit. She's followed closely by the Sheriff. The Sheriff knows me and asks what's up. I inform him that the former squatter has taken up a new residency that he can easily confirm. He does... she's in jail for at least a few days and he tells the sister that she should get the stuff and get moving. My two little sisters got nice mountain bikes. The law in California back then, I am not sure now, is that you cannot squat and have a 2nd residence, even the county jail. I left a car parked there for weeks after I changed the locks. It worked. I convince my Mom to sell the place. It was a part of my Step-Dad's estate that he had picked up on his real estate run.

I would research the laws of a given area and see if that is the case. If so, set up the squatter and get rid of them. Note, I didn't set up this squatter, she got popped for drugs on her own.
 
Team Uppercuts all the way.

I wouldn't go Team Cinderblocks and a Trip to the Lake, but I wouldn't blame anyone who does.
 
