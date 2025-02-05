  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Respect Paddy the Baddy; a true BMF, refuses to release submission, had to be pulled off

This vblog is almost 5 days old but I couldn’t find any posts on it, apologizes if one already exists. I was too impressed by this to not bring attention to it, too few fighters have that kill mentality nowadays.

No timestamp, full video should be watched to understand how much of a legit bad ass Paddy actually is despite the goofy name.

Agrees to go with a bully at another gym until one of them is unconscious (this is as close to a “we fight until one of is dead kind of thing as it gets).

Paddy gets the guy in a submission and he taps rapidly but Paddy refuses to let go and goes hard on it, had to ultimately be pulled off by others.

 
Now? I’ve been a paddy fan for a long time, and have been wanting him to get a title shot for years.

FYI being a fan does not make you a simp, stop with that nonsense.

K

Thread 'The last man who beat Green like Paddy…. Got a title shot right after. Only fair Paddy gets his shot.'

The last man who beat green without taking any damage subbing him once on the ground was now champion Islam.

Islam. Also got his title shot immediately after subbing green.

Only fair Paddy gets his?

He beat Green arguably more impressive than Islam too.
