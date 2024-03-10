Respect for Sean O'Malley

egk

egk

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 16, 2006
Messages
18,406
Reaction score
3,483
I know O'Malley is one of those guys who's very polarizing on here. I never loved or hated him but thought he was kind of a weird dude. He's proven he's very good.

That said, I thought he should have earned a ton of respect from his naysayers in beating Vera. Not simply because of outclassing him but for his attitude. A lot of fighters would have simply cruised over the last two rounds knowing they were way ahead on the cards. Gotta respect the hell out of his not playing it safe and going for a finish.
 
He's definitely underrated as a fighter due to his looks and attitude but any man who lets his girl get pounded out by other men I can't respect.
 
He cherry-picked non deserving Vera as a title defense to avoid Merab like the plague. Exactly how Bisping cherry-picked non deserving Dan Hendo as a title defense instead of fighting deserving Rob Whittaker.

I don’t respect him.
 
O’Malley-Vera 3 needs to happen to finally settle the score.
 
