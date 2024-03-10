Respect for Sean O'Malley

I know O'Malley is one of those guys who's very polarizing on here. I never loved or hated him but thought he was kind of a weird dude. He's proven he's very good.



That said, I thought he should have earned a ton of respect from his naysayers in beating Vera. Not simply because of outclassing him but for his attitude. A lot of fighters would have simply cruised over the last two rounds knowing they were way ahead on the cards. Gotta respect the hell out of his not playing it safe and going for a finish.