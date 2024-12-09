Media RESPECT for Dana White, backing Volkov against Corrupt/Stupid judges

markys00 said:
Typical sherdog shit talk. Volkov speaks English very well.

It wouldnt even have taken you very long to figure that out
What you think I’m going to go and rewatch Volkov interviews to assess his level of English before posting a jokey message? Dana himself said do you understand what I’m saying you goof
 
To be fair. Dana has some issues with his ears and can't hear shit. Probably nothing to do with Volkov.

He doesn't understand what some of the American journalists say at pressers the first time around, and forget the English and Scottish ones.
 
Dana says I don't know what we'll do. Start talking crap about the commissions and the judges like he has done refs previously such as Mario Yamasaki (if I remember his name right). We all know judges like Adelaide Byrd are terrible at their job. Time to put pressure on commissions to get better judges. The sport is old enough now and the rules are established enough now that new judges should be established.
 
Tweak896 said:
Dana's never been the guy who pretends judges get it right every time. I bet whoever replaces him in the future doesn't speak their mind like he does.
I always appreciate Dana for speaking his mind, a more corporate CEO wouldn’t comment on something like this until he’s talked with all his corporate advisors before just going “they f*ucked you”
 
