Dana White showing he’s an alpha for his fighters, backing Volk straight up after a bad decision from the judges robbing him.
Typical sherdog shit talk. Volkov speaks English very well.Love how Dana is talking for the first 10 seconds before the translator got there and he had no idea what was being said
I thought so but he looks kinda lost until the translator arrives. Dana even says do you understand what I’m sayingThis is a perfect example of sherdog. Volkov speaks English very well
What you think I’m going to go and rewatch Volkov interviews to assess his level of English before posting a jokey message? Dana himself said do you understand what I’m saying you goofTypical sherdog shit talk. Volkov speaks English very well.
I doubt he'd want a guy that Ngannou beat getting another titleshotHe’s probably the one behind it
I’m guessing that he’s essentially next for a title shot after Gane if both stay undefeated until they’re both up respectively.I mean... Shogun got an immediate rematch vs Machida because of these idiots.
To be fair. Dana has some issues with his ears and can't hear shit. Probably nothing to do with Volkov.Typical sherdog shit talk. Volkov speaks English very well.
Dana's never been the guy who pretends judges get it right every time. I bet whoever replaces him in the future doesn't speak their mind like he does.