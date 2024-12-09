Media RESPECT for Dana White, backing Volk against Corrupt/Stupid judges

K

Dana White showing he’s an alpha for his fighters, backing Volk straight up after a bad decision from the judges robbing him.

 
Wait. What was he supposed to do? This doesn't mean shit. Did he get his win bonus? Will he get a proper match up?

Honestly, this really means nothing unless actions are set in place against it
 
bean88 said:
Love how Dana is talking for the first 10 seconds before the translator got there and he had no idea what was being said <lol>
Typical sherdog shit talk. Volkov speaks English very well.

It wouldnt even have taken you very long to figure that out
 
markys00 said:
This is a perfect example of sherdog. Volkov speaks English very well
I thought so but he looks kinda lost until the translator arrives. Dana even says do you understand what I’m saying
 
markys00 said:
Typical sherdog shit talk. Volkov speaks English very well.

It wouldnt even have taken you very long to figure that out
What you think I’m going to go and rewatch Volkov interviews to assess his level of English before posting a jokey message? Dana himself said do you understand what I’m saying you goof
 
markys00 said:
Typical sherdog shit talk. Volkov speaks English very well.

It wouldnt even have taken you very long to figure that out
To be fair. Dana has some issues with his ears and can't hear shit. Probably nothing to do with Volkov.

He doesn't understand what some of the American journalists say at pressers the first time around, and forget the English and Scottish ones.
 
Cool. Did he give Volkov his win bonus?
 
Dana says I don't know what we'll do. Start talking crap about the commissions and the judges like he has done refs previously such as Mario Yamasaki (if I remember his name right). We all know judges like Adelaide Byrd are terrible at their job. Time to put pressure on commissions to get better judges. The sport is old enough now and the rules are established enough now that new judges should be established.
 
