Respect for Carla Esparza in Her Final UFC Fight” —Why I think she should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

1. First-Ever UFC Strawweight Champion and Winner of The Ultimate Fighter:

2. A True Undersized Warrior:

career even more impressive.







3. Pioneer in Women’s MMA:

4. Two-Time Champion and Remarkable Comeback:

5. Notable Wins and Accomplishments of Her Opponents:

Alright, listen up, Sherbums. I know most of you love to trash Carla Esparza, but it’s about time we put some respect on her name. I’ve seen the constant disrespect for years, and it’s downright ridiculous.Carla Esparza has been one of the most consistent fighters in the UFC, and guess what? She’s not only great—she deserves to be in the UFC Hall of Fame. That’s right, while some of you are busy trolling, she’s out here making history.So, before you dismiss her in her final UFC fight, let’s break down why you should be giving her props.Why should Esparza be respected?Let’s not forget, Carla made history by not only becoming the first UFC Strawweight Champion, but she won The Ultimate Fighter to do it. She fought through a stacked tournament, beating fighters like Angela Hill, Tecia Torres, and Jessica Penne, before defeating Rose Namajunas in the finale to claim the belt. That was no easy feat, and it set the tone for the entire division.At 5’1” with a 63-inch reach, Carla Esparza is one of the smallest fighters in the strawweight division. She’s essentially an atomweight competing against much larger strawweights. In nearly every fight, she was overpowered and outstrengthed, but her technical skills, fight IQ, and heart allowed her to secure victories against bigger, stronger opponents. The fact that she consistently pulled off wins against high-caliber fighters despite this physical disadvantage makes herBefore the UFC had a women’s strawweight division, Carla Esparza was already competing at a high level. She became the Invicta FC Strawweight Champion in 2013, long before there was a major stage for women in the 115-pound division. She played a crucial role in paving the way for other women in the sport, helping to establish the strawweight division when there were few opportunities for women’s MMA.Esparza didn’t just win the belt once—she came back years later to reclaim the title against the odds. After suffering a tough loss to rising star Tatiana Suarez at UFC 228, many thought Esparza’s time at the top was over. Suarez dominated Esparza in that fight, but Carla refused to let that define her career. Despite not being favored by the UFC to return to title contention, Esparza put together an impressive five-fight win streak, eventually earning a rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 274, where she reclaimed the strawweight title after nearly 8 years.• Rose Namajunas (UFC 274 & The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale): Esparza defeated Namajunas twice, finishing her via submission (rear-naked choke) in their first meeting to become the first-ever UFC Strawweight Champion. In their rematch at UFC 274, Esparza won a close decision to reclaim the belt. Namajunas is a two-time champion and one of the division’s all-time greats, which makes these wins even more impressive.• Yan Xiaonan (UFC Fight Night 188): Yan was on a 6-fight win streak in the UFC and was considered a top contender before Esparza dominated her and earned a TKO victory.• Michelle Waterson (UFC 249): Waterson, a former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion, was a formidable opponent known for her striking and creativity in the octagon, but Esparza’s experience prevailed.• Cynthia Calvillo (UFC 219): Calvillo, an undefeated rising prospect at the time, was thought to be the next big thing in the division, but Esparza showed her veteran savvy and outpointed her in a close fight.• Alexa Grasso (UFC Fight Night 159): Grasso, now a UFC Flyweight Champion, was an up-and-coming striker when Esparza edged out a decision in a hard-fought battle. Grasso has gone on to become a top contender and current champion at flyweight.• Marina Rodriguez (UFC on ESPN 14): Rodriguez, a rising star known for her striking, had never been defeated in the UFC before she ran into Esparza, who used her veteran skills to grind out a tough split decision win. Rodriguez is now considered one of the best in the strawweight division.• Virna Jandiroba (UFC Fight Night 150): Jandiroba, a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion, was undefeated before she faced Esparza, who handed her the first loss of her career.A Career That Deserves Respect: Regardless of whether you are a fan or not, Carla’s accomplishments can’t be ignored. She has faced legends, earned her spot, and is now having her last fight. Instead of focusing on criticisms, it’s worth acknowledging her place in UFC history.What are your thoughts on Carla’s career and how she should be remembered as she exits the sport, Sherbums?