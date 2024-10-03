Respect for Carla Esparza in Her Final UFC Fight—Why I think she should be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

IMG_4619.jpeg

Alright, listen up, Sherbums. I know most of you love to trash Carla Esparza, but it’s about time we put some respect on her name. I’ve seen the constant disrespect for years, and it’s downright ridiculous.

Carla Esparza has been one of the most consistent fighters in the UFC, and guess what? She’s not only great—she deserves to be in the UFC Hall of Fame. That’s right, while some of you are busy trolling, she’s out here making history.

So, before you dismiss her in her final UFC fight, let’s break down why you should be giving her props.

Why should Esparza be respected?

1. First-Ever UFC Strawweight Champion and Winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Let’s not forget, Carla made history by not only becoming the first UFC Strawweight Champion, but she won The Ultimate Fighter to do it. She fought through a stacked tournament, beating fighters like Angela Hill, Tecia Torres, and Jessica Penne, before defeating Rose Namajunas in the finale to claim the belt. That was no easy feat, and it set the tone for the entire division.



2. A True Undersized Warrior: At 5’1” with a 63-inch reach, Carla Esparza is one of the smallest fighters in the strawweight division. She’s essentially an atomweight competing against much larger strawweights. In nearly every fight, she was overpowered and outstrengthed, but her technical skills, fight IQ, and heart allowed her to secure victories against bigger, stronger opponents. The fact that she consistently pulled off wins against high-caliber fighters despite this physical disadvantage makes her career even more impressive.


 3. Pioneer in Women’s MMA: Before the UFC had a women’s strawweight division, Carla Esparza was already competing at a high level. She became the Invicta FC Strawweight Champion in 2013, long before there was a major stage for women in the 115-pound division. She played a crucial role in paving the way for other women in the sport, helping to establish the strawweight division when there were few opportunities for women’s MMA.


4. Two-Time Champion and Remarkable Comeback: Esparza didn’t just win the belt once—she came back years later to reclaim the title against the odds. After suffering a tough loss to rising star Tatiana Suarez at UFC 228, many thought Esparza’s time at the top was over. Suarez dominated Esparza in that fight, but Carla refused to let that define her career. Despite not being favored by the UFC to return to title contention, Esparza put together an impressive five-fight win streak, eventually earning a rematch with Rose Namajunas at UFC 274, where she reclaimed the strawweight title after nearly 8 years.


5. Notable Wins and Accomplishments of Her Opponents:

• Rose Namajunas (UFC 274 & The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale): Esparza defeated Namajunas twice, finishing her via submission (rear-naked choke) in their first meeting to become the first-ever UFC Strawweight Champion. In their rematch at UFC 274, Esparza won a close decision to reclaim the belt. Namajunas is a two-time champion and one of the division’s all-time greats, which makes these wins even more impressive.


• Yan Xiaonan (UFC Fight Night 188): Yan was on a 6-fight win streak in the UFC and was considered a top contender before Esparza dominated her and earned a TKO victory.


• Michelle Waterson (UFC 249): Waterson, a former Invicta FC Atomweight Champion, was a formidable opponent known for her striking and creativity in the octagon, but Esparza’s experience prevailed.


• Cynthia Calvillo (UFC 219): Calvillo, an undefeated rising prospect at the time, was thought to be the next big thing in the division, but Esparza showed her veteran savvy and outpointed her in a close fight.


• Alexa Grasso (UFC Fight Night 159): Grasso, now a UFC Flyweight Champion, was an up-and-coming striker when Esparza edged out a decision in a hard-fought battle. Grasso has gone on to become a top contender and current champion at flyweight.


• Marina Rodriguez (UFC on ESPN 14): Rodriguez, a rising star known for her striking, had never been defeated in the UFC before she ran into Esparza, who used her veteran skills to grind out a tough split decision win. Rodriguez is now considered one of the best in the strawweight division.


• Virna Jandiroba (UFC Fight Night 150): Jandiroba, a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion, was undefeated before she faced Esparza, who handed her the first loss of her career.

A Career That Deserves Respect: Regardless of whether you are a fan or not, Carla’s accomplishments can’t be ignored. She has faced legends, earned her spot, and is now having her last fight. Instead of focusing on criticisms, it’s worth acknowledging her place in UFC history.






What are your thoughts on Carla’s career and how she should be remembered as she exits the sport, Sherbums?
 
Last edited:
She belongs in the hall of fame.

She appeared in the inaugural Bellator women's tournament (before UFC even had a women's division) losing to WMMA legend Megumi Fujii.

She then went to Invicta, and became the first ever Invicta champion.

Off of her Invicta championship, she participated in the first all-women's season of TUF. It's difficult to stress how stacked this season was. It featured multiple undefeated contenders, including Joanne Calderwood and Tecia Torres. Carla Esparza beat Tecia Torres, defended her #1 seed, and ultimately became the winner of TUF 20, and the inaugural UFC strawweight champion by finishing Rose Namajunas.

After getting dominated by Joanna, it seemed she would fade into irrelevance. She proceeded to go 3-3, including a loss to Randa Markos, and a one sided beating against Suarez.

Instead, she went on a completely unexpected 5-0 run to earn a title shot, beating extremely tough competition in Virna Jandiroba (#3 currently), Alexa Grasso (#1 FLY currently), Marina Rodriguez (#6 currently), and a one sided beating against Yan Xiaonan (#2 currently).

She then unexpectedly won the title in one of the worst fights in history, and proceeded to get dominated by Weili, making her officially 0-2 in title defences. (Is that a UFC record?)

Forget the travesty of the second Rose fight. The fact is that Esparza was a true pioneer of WMMA, and her second title run was one of the greatest career comebacks ever witnessed in the sport.
 
Last edited:
C'mon, she lost >30% of hr fights. The Rose thing was fucked completely and who else she beat?

She sucks as fighter, not even a great athlete and if you put her in, the HOF is gonna have almost anyone instead of being an HOF.

Maybe this is a woke everyone gets a trophy thing, but it's still fucked.
 
Being the "first strawweight UFC champion" isn't as meaningful as you think. They didn't actually put the best strawweights in the world in that season of TUF. That's like giving Nicco Montana credit for being the first female flyweight UFC champion.
 
War Esparza.

Carla > Rose.


Carla Esparza derails Rose Namajunas ...

UFC: Joanna Jedrzejczyk warns Carla Esparza 'history likes to make a circle … soon I will be champ' | South China Morning Post
 
well written and good effort. But after putting on worst title fight in ufc history with rose, no way is Carla ever making the hall of fame.
 
oski said:
She sucks as fighter
Click to expand...

Shit argument.

She beat Alexa Grasso

She beat Rose twice and finished her

She ended Calvillo’s, Marina Rodriguez’s, Virna Janiorba’s undefeated records

Ended Yan Xiaonan’s undefeated streak in the UFC

All while being undersized in the division in brutal fashion

Only a fool would say she is bad fighter
 
Last edited:
Psychojoe86 said:
well written and good effort. But after putting on worst title fight in ufc history with rose, no way is Carla ever making the hall of fame.
Click to expand...
Anderson Silva put on some of the worst fights of all time against Leites and Maia, and he's still in there.
 
She should be in.

Maybe fighting interferes with mom duties but other than that, it's a weird time to retire.

Her last 6 fights she went 5-1, including capturing the title and all were against the top of the division.

She's fighting better than she ever has.
 
While I don’t think she is in the top 5 women’s mma fighters of all time (weight class not mattering), I do think her whole career she was definitely not as respect most mma fans as she should have been. She was a tough fight for anyone. She was always in the top 10 rankings from what I can remember and her wrestling skills for women in general were towards the top of the game. As mentioned by the op, she deserves ro be respected more than what she got. She has been one of the most consistent women’s mma fighters for many years. I’m not a fan of her, but I respect her mma career a lot and don’t think she should be disrespected. Probably not close to the most entertaining women’s mma fighter but one of the most competitive.
 
Let’s be brutally honest - she got a lot of lucky decisions.

I had her losing to Grasso, Waterson, Marina, and Rose (though we all lost in that one).

Somehow she got 3 splits and a majority decision, which is insanely lucky, especially because she won 3/4 of those fights with “control” while taking a beating and then avoiding a fight with Rose.

Based on achievements she’s done a lot, but she had one great UFC performance outside of the ultimate fighter vs Yan is highly flawed in grappling/wrestling defense (her biggest and really only strength). The Virna fight was decent but nothing special and Virna was never a top 5 fighter and was still super raw when they met.

Outside of the Yan fight what cool moments did she have as a fighter outside of controlling girls trying to fight her? She had 14 fights in the UFC outside of TUF and only 1 finish, was never even close to a finish in any other fight.

Mad respect for doing what she needed to in order to win, but she was rarely entertaining and weaponized anti-fighting tactics/strategy in a way that disgusts most fight fans.
 
Last edited:
She’s unironically one of my favorite fighters…

She always seems like she’s overmatched in all her fights, but she always finds a way to get the win. Even though she did improve her striking, she understood that her grappling was her real strength and she always stayed true to herself. Wins over some of the better and well-known names if her era, when most would count her out.

I’m honestly going to be pretty sad when she is making her final post-fight interview on Saturday…
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Let’s be brutally honest - she got a lot of lucky decisions.

I had her losing to Grasso, Waterson, Marina, and Rose (though we all lost in that one).

Somehow she got 3 splits and a majority decision, which is insanely lucky, especially because she won 3/4 of those fights with “control” while taking a beating and then avoiding a fight with Rose.

Based on achievements she’s done a lot, but she had one great UFC performance outside of the ultimate fighter vs who is highly flawed in grappling/wrestling defense. The Virna fight was decent but nothing special and Virna was never a top 5 fighter and was still super raw when they met.

Outside of the Yan fight what cool moments did she have as a fighter outside of controlling girls trying to fight her? She had 14 fights in the UFC outside of TUF and only 1 finish, was never even close to a finish in any other fight.

Mad respect for doing what she needed to in order to win, but she was rarely entertaining and weaponized anti-fighting tactics/strategy in a way that disgusts most fight fans.
Click to expand...
Amen
 
