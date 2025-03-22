Resources for teenagers?

DoctorTaco
I coach Boxing and I am going to rip my goddamn hair out if I cannot figure out a way to help teenagers understand calories, nutrition, macros, and how they all affect their weight and training.
We don’t cut weight because I want them growing in a healthy way. We will water load a little fight week and maybe skip dinner if we need to the night before weigh ins. I just need these lovable fucking dummies to drink lots of water, how to eat reasonably healthy and cut back on carbs a few days before we fight.
Help me sherbros.
