Will Smith Books Next Movie With Sony’s ‘Resistor’
The Escape Artists project follows the success of his most recent film, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.'
www.hollywoodreporter.com
Will Smith is lining up his next feature, following the career-reviving success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
Smith is in talks to star in Resistor for Sony Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project that hails from Escape Artists is an adaptation of the 2014 novel Influx from New York Times bestselling author Daniel Suarez, although specific plot details have not been shared. The book focuses on a government agency that locks away inventors in a secretive prison and hijacks their work.
A director is not yet attached for the film, which is currently in development. Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train) penned the first draft, and the latest version is from Academy Award-nominated writer Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick, American Hustle).