Movies Resistor with Will Smith

Will Smith Books Next Movie With Sony’s ‘Resistor’

The Escape Artists project follows the success of his most recent film, 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die.'
Will Smith is lining up his next feature, following the career-reviving success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.


Smith is in talks to star in Resistor for Sony Pictures, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project that hails from Escape Artists is an adaptation of the 2014 novel Influx from New York Times bestselling author Daniel Suarez, although specific plot details have not been shared. The book focuses on a government agency that locks away inventors in a secretive prison and hijacks their work.


A director is not yet attached for the film, which is currently in development. Screenwriter Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train) penned the first draft, and the latest version is from Academy Award-nominated writer Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick, American Hustle).
Sounds like an interesting story, something us Why Files types would very much be interested in
Would love it if Will gets back to his 90's form and drops another sci fi classic on us after all these years
 
That article says the latest bad boys movie was a career-reviving success.

Yet it's the 10th highest grossing movie of the year. Behind films like Kung fu panda 4 and Boonie Bears: time twist.

It couldn't even surpass the idiotic Godzilla x Kong: the new world.

I think that's a disappointment from a guy who was at one time the biggest star in Hollywood.
 
Its only been out one week and its already in the top 10, cant we at least let it complete its theatrical run before we decide to bury it
 
Ah crap. Ok I didn't realize it has only been a week.

I'll just stick to hating him over the Chris Rock and Jada stuff then.
 
