I have switched sides, i'm a Trump fan now. It's breaking news every single day with the guy.
Let's see what he does.
I think acceptance. At least that’s where I’m at
Care to bet?The pendulum always swings, but the ideal is not to win elections but to enact good policy that will make people's lives better. So, yeah, Dems will clean up in 2026 and 2028, but the country is in for some tough times in the meantime.
they didn't do anything but play golf and send out mean tweets.
US President Joe Biden took an average of 133 days off per year in office—far more than Donald TrumpUS President Joe Biden has spent nearly 40% of his presidency on leave, averaging 133 days per year. Critics argue that his frequent absences neglect pressing issues like inflation and border security. Comparatively, Biden's vacation time surpasses that of previous presidents, leading to...economictimes.indiatimes.com
Now that he has all 3 chambers of congress, let's see what Trump/MAGA Will ACTUALLY do.
He has no excuses or blame-deflecting now he has all the power. Either MAGA will Rise or Fall Forever in the Next 2/4 Years.