Opinion Republicans Winning Presidency, House, Senate BEST Thing For Democrats

Black9

Black9

Now that he has all 3 chambers of congress, let's see what Trump/MAGA Will ACTUALLY do.

He has no excuses or blame-deflecting now he has all the power. Either MAGA will Rise or Fall Forever in the Next 2/4 Years.
 
The pendulum always swings, but the ideal is not to win elections but to enact good policy that will make people's lives better. So, yeah, Dems will clean up in 2026 and 2028, but the country is in for some tough times in the meantime.
 
in 2016 the republicans had the house, the senate, and the presidency, and they didn't do anything but play golf and send out mean tweets. it's like "great, we won. checkmate libtards! now what the hell are we supposed to do?"
 
Jack V Savage said:
The pendulum always swings, but the ideal is not to win elections but to enact good policy that will make people's lives better. So, yeah, Dems will clean up in 2026 and 2028, but the country is in for some tough times in the meantime.
Repubs have the presidency for the next 12 years.
 
Single party rule isn’t usually good, but the Dems absolutely needed their pants pulled down and spanked. Hopefully they will rise from the ashes and be better next time.
 
Jack V Savage said:
The pendulum always swings, but the ideal is not to win elections but to enact good policy that will make people's lives better. So, yeah, Dems will clean up in 2026 and 2028, but the country is in for some tough times in the meantime.
What do you think happen in next four years?
 
idrankyourbeer said:
they didn't do anything but play golf and send out mean tweets.
economictimes.indiatimes.com

US President Joe Biden took an average of 133 days off per year in office—far more than Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden has spent nearly 40% of his presidency on leave, averaging 133 days per year. Critics argue that his frequent absences neglect pressing issues like inflation and border security. Comparatively, Biden's vacation time surpasses that of previous presidents, leading to...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
Bob Sagat said:
economictimes.indiatimes.com

US President Joe Biden took an average of 133 days off per year in office—far more than Donald Trump

US President Joe Biden has spent nearly 40% of his presidency on leave, averaging 133 days per year. Critics argue that his frequent absences neglect pressing issues like inflation and border security. Comparatively, Biden's vacation time surpasses that of previous presidents, leading to...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
can't say i blame dementia joe. the dudes brain has been on vacation for the last decade or so. he probably doesn't even know that he's the president of the united states.
 
Black9 said:
Now that he has all 3 chambers of congress, let's see what Trump/MAGA Will ACTUALLY do.

He has no excuses or blame-deflecting now he has all the power. Either MAGA will Rise or Fall Forever in the Next 2/4 Years.
I have a feeling at the end of 4 years we will be in another recession. I say this because cutting taxes is only beneficial for the short term, but long term to fund certain initiatives that are favorable to the American public as a whole you need a stable tax base. We all know corps are getting their taxes lowered under Trump, Social Security won't drop (initially) and the defense budget will never take the hit it should among other things. So who is going to pay?
 
