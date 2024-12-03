Elections Republicans, we control everything, what can we do to ensure democrats never regain power?

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
418
Reaction score
1,081
Finally, it’s time to restore America to greatness. History is concerning though in that both parties have always swapped power.

What can we do to stop this trend?

Would gerrymandering and re-drawing district lines help?

Could we require stricter voting requirements to prevent lazy liberals from showing up?

What are some ideas we can do in these next 4 years so democrats never return to power?
 
Ultimately, voters only care about the economy and money in their pocket. Keep it strong and you'll be fine.

Don't be one of those cans who spends more time trying to cheat than actually just doing the work.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Finally, it’s time to restore America to greatness. History is concerning though in that both parties have always swapped power.

What can we do to stop this trend?

Would gerrymandering and re-drawing district lines help?

Could we require stricter voting requirements to prevent lazy liberals from showing up?

What are some ideas we can do in these next 4 years so democrats never return to power?
Click to expand...
Do such a great job that no one will vote for them again.
 
Education reform. Democrats rely on turning 90% of women into progressives through indoctrination to get elected. Put massive fines on any professor found to be teaching anti-American, gender confusing, or race baiting material. The results would take 20 years to come so it would still be a long shot.
 
Competition is good for the consumer, and it’s good for the voter. In theory the possibility of losing power is supposed to encourage good governance. You think any governing party will do anything in the best interests of voters if the system were so thoroughly broken and rigged that they couldn’t lose power?
 
koa pomaikai said:
Would gerrymandering and re-drawing district lines help?

Could we require stricter voting requirements to prevent lazy liberals from showing up?

What are some ideas we can do in these next 4 years so democrats never return to power?
Click to expand...
Funny that even in your wild fantasy thread you couldn't come up with this:

MLarson said:
Do such a great job that no one will vote for them again.
Click to expand...
 
Must be employed 3 total years per voting cycle to earn your vote, and a citizen of course.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Competition is good for the consumer, and it’s good for the voter. In theory the possibility of losing power is supposed to encourage good governance. You think any governing party will do anything in the best interests of voters if the system were so thoroughly broken and rigged that they couldn’t lose power?
Click to expand...
This... the pendulum swinging keeps the balance and keeps the other side in check.
 
Meh, I would never want that. For the next 4-8 years sure, but over a span of decades and with politician mindsets being that they're in office for life, that would lead down a very dark road that does not interest me at all.
 
Close the borders, fix the economy and inflation am stop the wars or don't get involved with foreign conflicts.
 
SuperLuigi said:
Education reform. Democrats rely on turning 90% of women into progressives through indoctrination to get elected. Put massive fines on any professor found to be teaching anti-American, gender confusing, or race baiting material. The results would take 20 years to come so it would still be a long shot.
Click to expand...
No Gulag?
<DisgustingHHH>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,664
Messages
56,598,988
Members
175,300
Latest member
Bigsexy1984

Share this page

Back
Top