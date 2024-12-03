koa pomaikai
Finally, it’s time to restore America to greatness. History is concerning though in that both parties have always swapped power.
What can we do to stop this trend?
Would gerrymandering and re-drawing district lines help?
Could we require stricter voting requirements to prevent lazy liberals from showing up?
What are some ideas we can do in these next 4 years so democrats never return to power?
