Also.... you can't cut 800 billion in justification to give 5 times as much in tax cuts. That's not how budgets work. The liberal spending "conservatives" are beyond a mess.
Full document here
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the proposal will reduce deficits by more than $880 billion over the next 10 years. The committee will meet on May 13 to consider the legislation.
A separate CBO estimate released by the committee's Democrats estimated the proposals would cut at least $912 billion, including $715 billion in Medicaid-related cuts. CBO estimated an additional 7.7 million people would be without health insurance by 2034 if the proposal passed.
It would build on tax cuts passed during Trump's first White House term that are due to expire this year, reducing revenues by roughly $5 trillion over the next 10 years, according to a congressional estimate.
The U.S. federal government currently carries more than $36 trillion in debt. The current proposal could add about $4 trillion to the debt over a decade.
House Republicans unveil Medicaid cuts that Democrats warn will leave millions without care
House Republicans have unveiled the cost-saving centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”
apnews.com
House GOP Medicaid proposal sets work requirements and a showdown with fiscal hawks
The House Energy and Commerce Committee was directed to cut $880 billion, mostly from Medicaid.
www.usatoday.com
