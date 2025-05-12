Economy Republicans reveal their plan to cut 800B in Medicaid to give 4.5T in tax cuts

Also.... you can't cut 800 billion in justification to give 5 times as much in tax cuts. That's not how budgets work. The liberal spending "conservatives" are beyond a mess.

House Republicans unveil Medicaid cuts that Democrats warn will leave millions without care

House Republicans have unveiled the cost-saving centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”
House GOP Medicaid proposal sets work requirements and a showdown with fiscal hawks

The House Energy and Commerce Committee was directed to cut $880 billion, mostly from Medicaid.
Full document here

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the proposal will reduce deficits by more than $880 billion over the next 10 years. The committee will meet on May 13 to consider the legislation.

A separate CBO estimate released by the committee's Democrats estimated the proposals would cut at least $912 billion, including $715 billion in Medicaid-related cuts. CBO estimated an additional 7.7 million people would be without health insurance by 2034 if the proposal passed.

It would build on tax cuts passed during Trump's first White House term that are due to expire this year, reducing revenues by roughly $5 trillion over the next 10 years, according to a congressional estimate.

The U.S. federal government currently carries more than $36 trillion in debt. The current proposal could add about $4 trillion to the debt over a decade.
 
wasnt Trump also saying something about raising taxes on the rich recently too?

its hard to keep up with all the stuff he says and its harder to discern what he will actually do. the guy's a roulette wheel.
 

Why reformers must win the ‘big, beautiful’ GOP Medicaid battle​



If Republicans are going to pass President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax- and spending-cut bill, they’ll have to have to reckon with a hard truth: Medicaid is not sacrosanct.

At least, not the path that Democrats had set for the program in the Obama and Biden years — a path of rapid growth and ever-expanding coverage.

Indeed, slowing Medicaid’s growth is vital not just to keep the “big bill” numbers balanced, but to keeping the program faithful to its actual purpose: ensuring health care for the poor.

From the ObamaCare law onward, Democrats national and state have messed with Medicaid to push, shove, sneak and creep the country ever closer toward full-on socialized medicine.


That’s meant vastly expanding the rolls to include people too young and too rich, people the program was never meant to serve.

Thanks to Obama’s Affordable Care Act, the federal government pays for 90% of the cost of “prime age” state enrollees in the program; the “expansion” part of Barack Obama’s signature law was a bribe to Dem constituencies.

It’s provided a monstrous incentive to swell the ranks, including with people above the income limit: In the Empire State, for example, the data suggests that as many as 3 million over-earners use the program.

This failure directly contradicts the point of Medicaid, which was to cover care for the poor (as Medicare did for the elderly), not for everyone in every state, no matter their age and earning ability.



The slowdown has to happen, including a federal push for states to get adults who are too young and too-rich off the rolls.

To get there, of course, Republicans will have to face down an avalanche of negativity from congressional Dems: The endless expansion of Medicaid has been a pet project of theirs for two decades; the old guard and the young bloods are equally committed to it.

Naturally, most of the press is already starting to play along, with straight-up propaganda attacking these necessary reforms.

The truly tricky part, however, is going to be for Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson to turn around the GOPers already squawking, like Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon, who’s drawn a public redline of no more than $500 billion in reductions.

We get it: Many politicians don’t want their fingerprints anywhere near anything that even remotely resembles an entitlement cut.

But any Republicans who flinch at undoing Democrats’ stealth moves to lock in an ever-expanding welfare state might as well quit politics completely.

Why reformers must win the ‘big, beautiful’ GOP Medicaid battle

If Republicans are going to pass President Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax- and spending-cut bill, they’ll have to have to reckon with a hard truth: Medicaid is not sacrosanct.
Blastbeat said:
wasnt Trump also saying something about raising taxes on the rich recently too?

its hard to keep up with all the stuff he says and its harder to discern what he will actually do. the guy's a roulette wheel.
This is simply not true...he will raise taxes on the poor through taxes and tariffs...he will give tax cuts to the uber wealthy (just like last time)...and he will continue his corrupt schemes. The cons are predictable.
 
calavera2 said:
This is simply not true...he will raise taxes on the poor through taxes and tariffs...he will give tax cuts to the uber wealthy (just like last time)...and he will continue his corrupt schemes. The cons are predictable.
yes, it is true. here is an article where he says it.

saying and doing are two different things though. i dont think he will actually do it. but if he does that'd be hilarious.
 
