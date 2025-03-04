  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Republicans Congressmen Told not to Have In-person Town Halls Due to Bad Optics

Republicans know their policies are unpopular and that America is waking up to the shitshow. Rather than work with their constituents they are advising congressmen to avoid in-person town halls. To hide. Cowardly but I'm not surprised.


"Rep. Richard Hudson, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, encouraged House Republicans to do more virtual events over in-person town halls, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.

The plea comes as multiple House Republicans have faced fiery constituents at recent in-person town halls concerning cuts to the federal workforce and the impact Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has had on communities."

abcnews.go.com

GOP reps encouraged to do town halls virtually rather than in-person after fiery meetings with constituents

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., encouraged House Republicans to do more virtual events over in-person town halls, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.
Seems like Elon ran away from Jon Stewart too, just like he did against Zuckerberg.
 
HOLA said:
Seems like Elon ran away from Jon Stewart too, just like he did against Zuckerberg.
He probably can't stop doing ketamine long enough to have any sort of confrontational sit down interview at this point.
 
