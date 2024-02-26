Donald Trump accused of stealing music Donald Trump attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and used a song by R&B duo Sam & Dave.

In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the account Republicans Against Trump, the businessman can be seen dancing and pointing out to the crowd. "What do you notice in this video of Trump at CPAC today?" the account captioned the post. At the time of writing, the post has been viewed more than 3.1 million times.People took to the comments to share their frustration with Trump using the song."I hope he gets sued for using the music," one person wrote on X."They're still copyright infringing?" posted another.Not everyone was unimpressed, as others shared how much they admire Trump."He's got moves. Some say the best!" one X user posted, while another wrote: "This guy is so cool!"A third added: "He's a boss! What do you see?"This isn't the first time that Trump has found himself in hot water when it comes to music usage. Footage was previously shared online of him using "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" by the English rock band The Smiths at the South Dakota Republican Party rally in Rapid City on September 9, 2023.In May 2023, the disco group Village People sent Trump a cease-and-desist letter contesting a performance of their song "Macho Man" at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.