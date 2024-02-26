Elections Republicans believe Trump is still pirating music off Napster

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
19,909
Reaction score
6,513


In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the account Republicans Against Trump, the businessman can be seen dancing and pointing out to the crowd. "What do you notice in this video of Trump at CPAC today?" the account captioned the post. At the time of writing, the post has been viewed more than 3.1 million times.

People took to the comments to share their frustration with Trump using the song.
"I hope he gets sued for using the music," one person wrote on X.

"They're still copyright infringing?" posted another.

Not everyone was unimpressed, as others shared how much they admire Trump.
"He's got moves. Some say the best!" one X user posted, while another wrote: "This guy is so cool!"
A third added: "He's a boss! What do you see?"

This isn't the first time that Trump has found himself in hot water when it comes to music usage. Footage was previously shared online of him using "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" by the English rock band The Smiths at the South Dakota Republican Party rally in Rapid City on September 9, 2023.

In May 2023, the disco group Village People sent Trump a cease-and-desist letter contesting a performance of their song "Macho Man" at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

www.newsweek.com

Donald Trump accused of stealing music

Donald Trump attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and used a song by R&B duo Sam & Dave.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
 
Rhood said:


In a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter, by the account Republicans Against Trump, the businessman can be seen dancing and pointing out to the crowd. "What do you notice in this video of Trump at CPAC today?" the account captioned the post. At the time of writing, the post has been viewed more than 3.1 million times.

People took to the comments to share their frustration with Trump using the song.
"I hope he gets sued for using the music," one person wrote on X.

"They're still copyright infringing?" posted another.

Not everyone was unimpressed, as others shared how much they admire Trump.
"He's got moves. Some say the best!" one X user posted, while another wrote: "This guy is so cool!"
A third added: "He's a boss! What do you see?"

This isn't the first time that Trump has found himself in hot water when it comes to music usage. Footage was previously shared online of him using "Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want" by the English rock band The Smiths at the South Dakota Republican Party rally in Rapid City on September 9, 2023.

In May 2023, the disco group Village People sent Trump a cease-and-desist letter contesting a performance of their song "Macho Man" at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

www.newsweek.com

Donald Trump accused of stealing music

Donald Trump attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and used a song by R&B duo Sam & Dave.
www.newsweek.com www.newsweek.com
Click to expand...

The songs Trump always uses show how much due diligence he does.

Even Mick Jagger said something like "that song is a doomy ballad about doing drugs in Chelsea. I don't know why he wants to use it for rallies."
 

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris drop a playlist for your inauguration watch party​


CNN —
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have dropped a playlist to keep your at-home celebration in tune with the upcoming inauguration’s “America United” theme.

The 46 songs feature artists from across the music spectrum to honor the 46th President taking the oath of office.

The inaugural committee teamed with DJ D-Nice and Raedio – actress, writer, producer Issa Rae’s record label – to curate the collection of songs.

The result is an eclectic mix of artists, from Led Zeppelin and The Doobie Brothers to Kendrick Lamar, Sza and Major Lazer.

The Biden-Harris campaign’s celebratory theme song, “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston, is also in the mix.

“These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America. They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country,” Allen said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MicroBrew
Social Poll of Republicans - More think Trump is a "man of faith" than Pence and Romney
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
3K
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,578
Messages
55,152,651
Members
174,640
Latest member
ahmed fesal1

Share this page

Back
Top