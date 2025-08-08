HomeCheese
Did you ever think you would see an American president casually drop gerrymandering a state in order to stay in power like he was ordering a BLT or something? Trumps's and these right wing republican policies have proved so unpopular it seems the republicans are set to lose in the next election. Instead of enacting policies supported by the voters Republicans would rather cheat votes out of Texas.
This is the era of no shame. Maga doesn't even blink, not a peep.
Could the Republican party get any lower?
