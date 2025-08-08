  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Elections Republican Policies are So Unpopular they Need to Gerrymander Texas to Stay in Power

HomeCheese

HomeCheese

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
11,071
Reaction score
6,686
Did you ever think you would see an American president casually drop gerrymandering a state in order to stay in power like he was ordering a BLT or something? Trumps's and these right wing republican policies have proved so unpopular it seems the republicans are set to lose in the next election. Instead of enacting policies supported by the voters Republicans would rather cheat votes out of Texas.

This is the era of no shame. Maga doesn't even blink, not a peep.

Could the Republican party get any lower?
 
They won every swing state and won the popular vote, the presidency and hold the supreme court. Democrats have a 20% approval rating
 
HomeCheese said:
Did you ever think you would see an American president casually drop gerrymandering a state in order to stay in power like he was ordering a BLT or something? Trumps's and these right wing republican policies have proved so unpopular it seems the republicans are set to lose in the next election. Instead of enacting policies supported by the voters Republicans would rather cheat votes out of Texas.

This is the era of no shame. Maga doesn't even blink, not a peep.

Could the Republican party get any lower?
Click to expand...

Are you this stupid that you thing this is a republican thing only.


See that long blue section.

Illinois_1754511911201_hpEmbed_1x1.jpg
 
Gerrymandering needs stopped all together, both sides. But it seems like Texas is going mask off with Trump's support with their gerrymandering. If it's going to be like that then blue states need to respond as well. Someone on reddit drew a map that would turn all Cali seats blue:

bcp80v649hdf1.jpeg
 
If they all states start to gerrymander, Liberals will never win again
 
HomeCheese said:
Did you ever think you would see an American president casually drop gerrymandering a state in order to stay in power like he was ordering a BLT or something?
Click to expand...

Yes.

They know that the current Republican golden age is due entirely to Trump and cultural issues.

Well, Trump is gone in 2028 and cultural issues have to be constantly stoked.

Which is why stupid shit like "gender affirming care!" and Sydney Sweeney are becoming so popular now. As usual, they fail with policy so they gotta lean extra heavy on identity. The libs are "against" (which means, "this handful of liberals tweeted this") Sydney Sweeney so keep supporting the GOP.
 
isn't this what newsom is also doing in california?
isn't the dem policy to airdrop thousands of somalis or haitians in red cities part of affecting the vote?
isn't allowing millions upon millions of immigrants in, with the possibility of granting some amnesty and suddenly you have possibly tens of millions of dem voters shuffled strategically in red states also a strategy to affect the vote?

both parties are doing whatever they can for power. i don't see any difference.
and spare me the "muh trumper" replies. i consider him a fucking idiot.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
both parties are doing whatever they can for power.
Click to expand...


Electoral maps and judicial appointments should be completely apolitical.

They never will be, but they should be. I think humans are too imperfect to ever design a system that can't be abused by other humans.
 
Loiosh said:
Electoral maps and judicial appointments should be completely apolitical.

They never will be, but they should be. I think humans are too imperfect to ever design a system that can't be abused by other humans.
Click to expand...
Agree they should. Some of the ones I've seen are beyond ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,397
Messages
57,662,193
Members
175,790
Latest member
Schneed

Share this page

Back
Top