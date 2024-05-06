Social Republican Party is apparently the Party Of Cucks.....

Heterosexual men who identified as Republican were the most likely to report having had a cuckolding fantasy at some point — and they fantasized about it more often than Democrats. Fewer than half of Democratic straight men (49 percent) reported having ever fantasized about cuckolding, and 19 percent said they fantasize about it often. By contrast, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of heterosexual Republican men reported having had this fantasy, and 30 percent said it is a frequent fantasy. Republican men also reported more fantasies about infidelity, swinging and a wide range of sexually taboo activities, including voyeurism.1

So much for conservative sexually repressed values and good ole family values....
 
Heterosexual men who identified as Republican were the most likely to report having had a cuckolding fantasy at some point — and they fantasized about it more often than Democrats. Fewer than half of Democratic straight men (49 percent) reported having ever fantasized about cuckolding, and 19 percent said they fantasize about it often. By contrast, nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of heterosexual Republican men reported having had this fantasy, and 30 percent said it is a frequent fantasy. Republican men also reported more fantasies about infidelity, swinging and a wide range of sexually taboo activities, including voyeurism.1

So much for conservative sexually repressed values and good ole family values....

So much for conservative sexually repressed values and good ole family values....
64 percent of Republican straight men and 49 percent of Democratic straight men have fantasized about cuckolding?

What?

That can't be true. How is that arousing?
 
August 2020 in the link, don't worry you will get banned again and come back with a new name.

not sure why peope get into that but idiots out there buy pics of feet and farts in jars. Also pretend to be any gender they want ..
 
not sure why peope get into that but idiots out there buy pics of feet and farts in jars.
<lol>

The feet thing mystifies me. Feet, lol. What the fuck as an attractive foot? It's a foot.
 
