The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was put under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, three sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.Capitol Police responded to the scene at 7:45 a.m. after a report of a suspicious package, police said.The package contained two vials of blood and was cleared by the Hazardous Incident Response Division, the police told NBC News. The source of the package and its contents are under investigation.The vials were addressed to Trump, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak about it publicly. It was unclear if any message accompanied the vials explaining why they were sent.It's unknown if a message was sent with the vials of blood.This is going to be a crazy election year with many unhinged people.