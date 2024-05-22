Crime Republican National Committee headquarters locked down after being sent two vials of blood addressed to Trump

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was put under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, three sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Capitol Police responded to the scene at 7:45 a.m. after a report of a suspicious package, police said.

The package contained two vials of blood and was cleared by the Hazardous Incident Response Division, the police told NBC News. The source of the package and its contents are under investigation.

The vials were addressed to Trump, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak about it publicly. It was unclear if any message accompanied the vials explaining why they were sent.

It's unknown if a message was sent with the vials of blood.

This is going to be a crazy election year with many unhinged people.
 
filthybliss said:
Yeah if Trump goes 0-2 against JB....I wonder where his land whales gremlins will siege next....
lol... ok

triggerd.gif
 
We know it was not a MAGA member because based on them storming the Capitol, feces is their calling card.

I bet we find out this was staged.
 
Ah' shit, that was his monthly dose of tiger blood. He's gonna start looking like Biden now.
 
It wasn’t blood, it was samples of the kool aid Trump ordered. He figures his followers are already figuratively drinking the stuff, why not sell it to them for profit along with sneakers and bibles.
 
Jballer said:
It wasn’t blood, it was samples of the kool aid Trump ordered. He figures his followers are already figuratively drinking the stuff, why not sell it to them for profit along with sneakers and bibles.
That was adrenochrome. Did you see his speech the other night where he went lights out like Bitch McConnell? That's what happens when they don't get their adrenochrome.

Wake up!
 
filthybliss said:
Yeah if Trump goes 0-2 against JB....I wonder where his land whales gremlins will siege next....
Don't forget about the summer of love, the riots after Trump won the 2016 election and the Bernie bro shooting up a Republican softball practice.
 
White Whale said:
Don't forget about the summer of love, the riots after Trump won the 2016 election and the Bernie bro shooting up a Republican softball practice.
"riots"....anything protesting your messiah ,trump, is a riot is to ya huh.
 
filthybliss said:
"riots"....anything protesting your messiah ,trump, is a riot is to ya huh.
It was mostly peaceful looting and murdering.




More than 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty in 2020, including more than 40 who were killed, according to the FBI.

