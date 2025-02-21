  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Republican introduces bill to make Trump’s birthday a federal holiday

Rational Poster

Rational Poster

Actually the Best Poster
@plutonium
Joined
Sep 18, 2013
Messages
59,399
Reaction score
35,221

Y2XKs2x.png



Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) introduced a bill Friday that would establish President Trump’s birthday, June 14, as a public holiday.

The Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act proposes the recognition of both Trump’s birthday and Flag Day, celebrated on June 14, as federal public holidays.

“Just as George Washington’s birthday is codified as a federal holiday, President Trump’s birthday should also be celebrated to recognize him as the founder of America’s Golden Age,” Tenney wrote on the social platform X on Monday.

George Washington was born on Feb. 22, but Presidents Day, marking his birthday, is celebrated on the third Monday of February.

Seems like this story got lost a bit in the complete chaos that the second Trump administration has been so far.

What do you guys think? Does this feel like a Golden Age? Should Trump's birthday be a holiday?
 
Well, it’s not unprecedented

We just finished celebrating one great President’s birthday federally. Were supporters of George Washington a cult? Oh maybe they were, they just whooped the British ass that’s all.

But we should hold off until his Presidency is done. No cart before the horse. We aren’t quite Great Again yet and no monuments until the job is done.
 
Kingz said:
Well, it’s not unprecedented

We just finished celebrating one great President’s birthday federally. Were supporters of George Washington a cult? Oh maybe they were, they just whooped the British ass that’s all.

But we should hold off until his Presidency is done. No cart before the horse. We aren’t quite Great Again yet and no monuments until the job is done.
Click to expand...

Yeah very similar to George Washington except instead of never telling a lie he only tells lies.
 
Seems like a congress person just trying to making a name for herself and maybe garner some attention from her cult leader.
 
Jar of Flies said:
Seems like a congress person just trying to making a name for herself and maybe garner some attention from her cult leader.
Click to expand...
Deorum said:
DOA.
Click to expand...

I mean yeah, it's a DOA type of bill.

The fascist favor currying stuff is getting pretty weird though.

Losers in the House and Senate won't even say things on camera like Russia started the war now. lmao
 
You celebrate by eating an assload of Big Macs, shitting your diaper, playing golf and being so much of a fat ass you have to drive your cart on the green.
If Trump lived in the Star Wars Universe his name would be Orange the Hutt.
 
Jar of Flies said:
Seems like a congress person just trying to making a name for herself and maybe garner some attention from her cult leader.
Click to expand...
I guess if she wants to make a name for herself by looking ridiculous with a silly bill that’s gonna go nowhere. Lots of opportunities to improve on things people actually care about rather than using her position to essentially troll.
 
Kingz said:
Well, it’s not unprecedented

We just finished celebrating one great President’s birthday federally. Were supporters of George Washington a cult? Oh maybe they were, they just whooped the British ass that’s all.

But we should hold off until his Presidency is done. No cart before the horse. We aren’t quite Great Again yet and no monuments until the job is done.
Click to expand...

It’s quite unprecedented during that presidents lifetime let alone their presidency. Washington’s Birthday wasn’t a holiday until 80 years after his death. I doubt the Trump cult will last 80 years though.
 
How does this effect the price of eggs?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

WokeWarrior
Law Alabama and Mississippi will also honor Robert E. Lee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
2
Replies
38
Views
949
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar
Sweater of AV
Elections 111 Former Republican officials and members of congress endorse Kamala Harris and conclude Trump is "unfit to serve."
7 8 9
Replies
168
Views
4K
ermac88
ermac88
WokeWarrior
Economy *BREAKING* Trump Freezes All Federal Loans & Pell Grants
16 17 18
Replies
345
Views
7K
ShadowRun
ShadowRun
LeonardoBjj
Law US judge keeps his block on Trump federal buyout plan in place for now
Replies
9
Views
270
jk7707
jk7707

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,813
Messages
56,922,949
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top