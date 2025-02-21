Rational Poster
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) introduced a bill Friday that would establish President Trump’s birthday, June 14, as a public holiday.
The Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act proposes the recognition of both Trump’s birthday and Flag Day, celebrated on June 14, as federal public holidays.
“Just as George Washington’s birthday is codified as a federal holiday, President Trump’s birthday should also be celebrated to recognize him as the founder of America’s Golden Age,” Tenney wrote on the social platform X on Monday.
George Washington was born on Feb. 22, but Presidents Day, marking his birthday, is celebrated on the third Monday of February.
Seems like this story got lost a bit in the complete chaos that the second Trump administration has been so far.
What do you guys think? Does this feel like a Golden Age? Should Trump's birthday be a holiday?