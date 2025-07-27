  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Republican George Santos begins 7-year fraud sentence at federal prison

Former Rep. George Santos reported to prison Friday afternoon, officially capping off the New York Republican’s dramatic rise-and-fall in politics that saw him ascend as a GOP trailblazer before plunging to disgrace.

Santos, 37, surrendered to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fairton in New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

The news marks just the beginning of a 87-month prison sentence — more than seven years — which he received after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft as part of a plea deal last summer.

He faced 23 federal counts for a number of criminal schemes, including money laundering, theft of public funds, making materially false statements to the House of Representatives and Federal Election Commission (FEC) and falsifying records submitted to obstruct the FEC.

more: https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/5419877-george-santos-7-year-prison-sentence-begins/
 
The majority of congress, senators, presidents and their cabinets should be right alongside this chump.
 
5oiUVP.gif
 
