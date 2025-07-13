This one is crazy.



To break it down, basically, this guy Tim Hazelo, an avid trump supporter, was an observer to watch ballots being counted in Washington state. They passed a law requiring ballot observers/counters to wear covid masks after multiple staff got covid in previous election cycles.



He had to sign in to be admitted to the area, which he did and was allowed into the room to observe but was told to put his covid mask on and he refused. He remained seated and the election people called the police to remove him. He was removed from the scene, given a citation for disorderly conduct, and that should have been the end of it, however, the prosecutor sent Hazelo a letter telling him that if he didn’t plea guilty to the misdemeanor, he would charge him with a felony. Hazelo refused to plead guilty and the prosecutor brought forth felony charges.

What were these felony charges, you ask?



They charged him with unlawful entry into an election facility-basically saying that he forced his way into the area. The prosecutor chose to personally handle this case and he doesn’t personally handle many cases. Why? Because the prosecutor, greg banks, hates trump supporters and stated “their diseased thinking needs to be cleansed from the planet” has publicly wished death upon those that refuse to mask up during the pandemic, and stated that maga are “racist bullies that have a second grade intellect.”



The evidence was testimony and body camera footage. On the body camera footage, 2 of the 3 cops are not wearing masks and other people are observed not wearing a mask, however, when the defense tried to use this as a defense, the judge denied the request. None of the police officers or others seen on video were charged. There was one other female observer that also refused to put on a mask and she was also charged with the same crime but her case has not gone to trial yet.















This is one of those cases where you just shake your head in disbelief because of the stupidity and draconian laws in place. They actually spent money to prosecute this case. This is also completely politically motivated on the part of the prosecutor. He chose to send the letter, basically trying to strong arm them into pleading guilty and when they refused, he bumped it up to a felony. I checked out greg banks twitter and he is pretty unhinged and definitely has tds tagging trump in many of his posts.