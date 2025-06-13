Crime Republican 3-Term Pervert RJ May Shared Child Sex Material Under Name "joebidennnn69"

Siver!

Siver!

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 24, 2024
Messages
3,564
Reaction score
9,724
apnews.com

Prosecutors say Republican South Carolina lawmaker used 'joebidennnn69' to send child sex material

A Republican South Carolina House member has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of distributing sexual abuse material involving children.
apnews.com apnews.com

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican member of the South Carolina House who prosecutors say used the screen name “joebidennnn69” has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of distributing sexual abuse material involving children.
RJ May was arrested at his Lexington County home after a lengthy investigation and was ordered Thursday by a federal judge to remain jailed until his trial.
The three-term Republican is accused of using “joebidennnn69” to exchange 220 different files of toddlers and young children involved in sex acts on the Kik social media network for about five days in spring 2024, according to court documents that graphically detailed the videos.
Each charge carries a five-to-20 year prison sentence upon conviction and prosecutors suggested May could spend over a decade in prison if found guilty.
The files were uploaded and downloaded using May’s home Wi-Fi network and his cellphone, prosecutors said. Some were hidden by the use of a private network but others were directly linked to his internet addresses.

May says someone else could have used his Wi-Fi​

At his arraignment, May’s lawyer suggested someone could have used the Wi-Fi password that was shown on a board behind a photo May’s wife may have posted online. Attorney Dayne Phillips also suggested investigators didn’t link each Kik message directly to May.
Prosecutors asked that May, 38, not be given bail because he lives at home with his wife and young children, and some of the files he is accused of sharing feature children of about the same age as his.

May investigated for paid sex in Colombia​

Prosecutors said they also investigated whether May used a fake name to travel to Colombia three times after finding videos on his laptop of him allegedly having sex with three women. An agent from the Department of Homeland Security testified the women appeared to be underage and were paid. U.S. agents have not been able to locate the women.
Prosecutors said May created a Facebook account with his fake name and his internet history showed him switching between his real account and the fake one and even searching his primary opponent from the fake login.
Phillips, May’s lawyer, told the courtroom that no sexual images of toddlers or young children were found directly on his laptop or cellphone.
After spending the night in jail. May appeared in court Thursday in shorts and a T-shirt with his wrists and ankles in cuffs. After being ordered to stay in jail, he appeared to blow a kiss at his wife, who was at the hearing.

May’s political rise to the state House​

After May’s election in 2020, he helped create the Freedom Caucus, a group of the House’s most conservative members who say mainstream House Republicans aren’t the true conservative heart of the GOP. He also helped the campaigns of Republicans running against GOP House incumbents.
“We as legislators have an obligation to insure that our children have no harm done to them,” May said in January 2024 on the House floor during a debate on transgender care for minors.
His son charmed the House in April 2021 when May brought him to visit for his third birthday and the boy practiced his parade wave around the chamber.
The Freedom Caucus released a statement Wednesday night saying they kicked May out of their group after his arrest.

May spent a quiet 2025 House session​

Many of his onetime friends have distanced themselves from May as rumors of the investigation spread through the Statehouse. During the current session he could largely be seen at his corner desk in the back of the 124-seat chamber, mixing with very few colleagues.
The House Speaker suspended May from his seat after the indictment.
May’s lawyer suggested he could have been framed and asked the Homeland Security agent if she knew that May had a lot of political enemies.
“There are a fair amount of people who don’t like me either, Mr. Phillips,” agent Britton Lorenzen replied.

---

Vi4x6vF_d.webp


Imagine being as big a deviant as this guy and then blaming the LGBTQ+ community for the existence of perverts.

What's the "joebidennnn69" thing about though?!
 
Siver! said:
Imagine being as big a deviant as this guy and then blaming the LGBTQ+ community for the existence of perverts.

What's the "joebidennnn69" thing about though?!
Click to expand...
Oh I believe it. We saw it live in a thread the other day. One of the forums biggest right wing homophobic transphobes posted nude pics of a transsexual or a dude "tucking" and spammed edited crotched shots of other men saying he wouldn't acknowledge their points because their penises weren't big enough for his liking.

So repressed self hate projection is 100% alive & well. Also, I think its a form of hiding in plain sight or right under the nose of society.
Which is how authority figures & "role model pillars of the community" often get away with it for so long. LEO Teachers Priest Coaches etc...

Its like they say when you're missing something to suspect the friend who has the biggest emotional outburst towards it and starts pretend helping you look for it instantly.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Oh I believe it. We saw it live in a thread the other day. One of the forums biggest right wing homophobic transphobes posted nude pics of a transsexual or a dude "tucking" and spammed edited crotched shots of other men saying he wouldn't acknowledge their points because their penises weren't big enough for his liking.

So repressed self hate projection is 100% alive & well. Also, I think its a form of hiding in plain sight or right under the nose of society.
Which is how authority figures & "role model pillars of the community" often get away with it for so long. LEO Teachers Priest Coaches etc...

Its like they say when you're missing something to suspect the friend who has the biggest emotional outburst towards it and starts pretend helping you look for it instantly.
Click to expand...

"Where's the pervert?"

"HE'S DEFINITELY OVER THERE!"

It certainly checks out, man.

Be wary of anyone who claims to have a definitive answer in such instances. Sadly, perverts are embedded everywhere in society, they aren't from one particular corner of humanity, and those wanting to direct everyone in a specific direction need to be investigated.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
We saw it live in a thread the other day. One of the forums biggest right wing homophobic transphobes posted nude pics of a transsexual or a dude "tucking" and spammed edited crotched shots of other men saying he wouldn't acknowledge their points because their penises weren't big enough for his liking.
Click to expand...

Wait.....

What the fuck did I miss?
 
If he has enough money or buys enough of Trump's Meme Coin, he could get a pardon. Trump could spin it as a witch hunt, and dumb MAGA will nod their head in approval at the pardon.
 
Darkballs said:
Wait.....

What the fuck did I miss?
Click to expand...
Koro_11

Crime Thread 'Black man refuses to pay his tab in biker bar, gets jumped and beat down'

So a big massive black dude goes into a biker bar, runs up a tab, starts causing shit, gets told to pay his tab and leave, tries to leave without paying tab, gets surrounded by a bunch of bikers, still refuses to pay and predictably gets his ass beat.

Unfortunately I couldn't find the short video that just shows the altercation, only thing I have is an 8 minute one of this douche mostly describing what happened, but the action starts around 5:25 of the video, here it is.





Of course the so called "news media" spins it calling the guy a victim and talking about racial...
  • Love
  • Like
  • Haha


Mods cleaned it up and deleted the nudes. The toxic TS got double yellows.

Cliffs:
Basically he tried to say a black guy was playing the race card and was stealing so he deserved to get stomped out by a violent criminal motorcycle gang....News stories and witness stepped forward to confirm the victim did not steal and always paid his tab....TS wouldn't walk back his claims...kept blaming black people....people called him racist..... so he crashed out and started talking all this non hetero sus trans stuff..& posting nude pics. Dude is unhinged & closeted
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
Crime Failed Democratic House candidate arrested in child sex trafficking sting
2
Replies
33
Views
807
fedoriswar37
F
dildos
Crime Republican Politician jailed for assaulting his daughter on her 21st birthday.
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
2K
tastaylvr
T
Scerpi
Social California Jury acquits Registered Sex Offender accused of Exposing himself to minor girls at the WiSpa
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
2K
Fox by the Sea
Fox by the Sea

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,697
Messages
57,419,605
Members
175,700
Latest member
ndresssi

Share this page

Back
Top