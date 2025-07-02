Kowboy On Sherdog
According to a reports from BBC.com and the Irish Mirror, the Court of Appeal hearing concluded on Wednesday, with a full decision expected at a later date. Perhaps the most noteworthy happening occurred when McGregor’s legal team elected to withdraw what would have been significant evidence in his case at the beginning of the appeal on Tuesday.
This past November, the former UFC two-division champion was found civilly liable for sexually assaulting Hand at a Dublin hotel in December 2018 and ordered to pay the victim nearly $260,000 in damages. During the civil case, Hand alleged to have suffered a number of injuries on her body from the encounter, including bruising.
The aforementioned evidence in the McGregor appeal came from Samantha O’Reilly and Steven Cummins, who were former neighbors of the victim, Nikita Hand. They alleged to have witnessed an altercation between Hand and her partner on the same night, prior to her meeting McGregor. During a preliminary hearing it was suggested that the bruising on Hand’s body came from that dispute rather than McGregor. Hand denied the claims and was prepared to take the stand as a witness during cross examinations.
Evidence Withdrawal in McGregor Appeal Surprises Judges
However, the proposed new evidence was withdrawn by McGregor’s legal team on the grounds that there was no corroboration from the witnesses. According to the report, the judges on the appeal panel did not understand why the decision was made. Meanwhile, Hand’s lawyer demanded an apology for being “put through the wringer” regarding the evidence, which had already been made public in the media.
As a result, Hand’s lawyer requested that the Court of Appeal refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will determine whether perjury occurred and if any of the involved parties could face criminal prosecution.
McGregor did not appear at the appeal hearing.
Conor McGregor appeal: MMA star and witness u-turn couple now face potential prosecution - Irish Mirror Online https://t.co/ZDvslSdhmI
— Paul Healy (@Healyhack) July 2, 2025
READ HERE
Reports: Conor McGregor Could Face Perjury Charges in Sexual Assault Appeal
Conor McGregor’s appeal of
www.sherdog.com
