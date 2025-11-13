Media Reporter makes fun of JDM

That's that fruity Canadian reporter who's been getting more "ballsy" with his questions lately. He's been working on Dana's last nerve too. He might be pretty close to getting his credentials revoked, like that asshole with the pink suit.
 
That wasn't very nice
images
 
I don't think a nose that mangled can ever look normal

This isn't a standard nose fix, that thing looks beyond repair
 
Justin Gaethje used to talk a lot about hoping his nose would get broken in a UFC fight so that the UFC would pay for him to get nasal surgery. IIRC he ended up just getting the surgery on his own and then breaking his nose in his next fight.
 
hbombbisping said:
I don't think a nose that mangled can ever look normal

This isn't a standard nose fix, that thing looks beyond repair
Click to expand...
Multiple expensive designer surgeries. At that point is it even worth it?
 
Arlovski has the best nose, I would ask Tracy better to spend money on stitches and painkillers and not on nails
 
Why even address that?! He’s a fighter and fighters wear that on their faces.

Even I have half missing eye brow and hump nose from my boxing days.
 
JDM was clearly hurt, so not cool :(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Subline
Actual Heights of the Welterweight Top 10
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
Steve Fox
Steve Fox

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,607
Messages
58,449,413
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top