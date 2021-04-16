  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Reported STDs Reach All-time High for Sixth Consecutive Year

Population is growing but I am a tad bit surprised COVID didn't lower the STD rate..you think more people would have been home choking the chicken than out there fucking bar flings and tinder chicks
 
This generation is probably the most sex-obsessed. Whats even creepier is the ubiquity of dating apps, which bridge kids born in the year 2000 and 40+ year old men/women
 
doesnt-matter-had-sex.jpg
 
Sex isn't wrong, but you gotta be right.

If you're hittin the sheets, then wrap it up tight.

Listen to me, because I aint jokin.

One wrong decision you're dick will be smokin.
 
Being a slut became something to be celebrated for woke females in the social media era. They're proudly empowering themselves into STD clinics as a result.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,716
Messages
57,048,009
Members
175,515
Latest member
Fritzlton

Share this page

Back
Top