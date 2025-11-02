Kowboy On Sherdog
Paul was originally scheduled to fight Davis in an exhibition match on Nov. 14 in Miami. However, the Netflix show is now in jeopardy after Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil lawsuit in Miami-Dade County, accusing the lightweight champion of aggravated battery and other charges.
Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix initially reported that Paul was considering Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford as viable options to replace “Tank.” Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger more recently revealed that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and fan favorite Nate Diaz are also being looked at. The Netflix show could also be postponed to December.
Ngannou (18-3) parted ways with the UFC in 2023 and signed up with Professional Fighters League. “The Predator” suffered a split decision loss in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury before being knocked out by Anthony Joshua. Ngannou has since made his PFL debut, defeating Renan Ferreira in brutal fashion last year.
Meanwhile, Diaz (21-13) retired from the UFC with a win over Tony Ferguson in 2022. The Stockton native has since a dropped a decision in his boxing debut against Paul before rebounding with a decision win in a boxing match against Jorge Masvidal.
