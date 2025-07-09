Media Report: UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture Hospitalized After Racing Accident

Cheers to another 20 years
jypaapkopzma1.jpg

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a racing accident, according to TMZ Sports.

The former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion was reportedly airlifted to a burn center with “first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.” Couture crashed his vehicle at a racetrack in Kansas City while preparing for his debut with the National Hot Rod Association.

Couture Expected to Make Recovery​


The cause of the accident is unknown, and Couture remains hospitalized at the burn center for further treatment. “The Natural” is expected to recover from his injuries, according to the report.

The 62-year-old Couture was one of the most beloved figures in the UFC during his tenure. He posted victories over the likes of Vitor Belfort, Petro Rizzo, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Tim Sylvia, Gabriel Gonzaga and Mark Coleman during his MMA career. The U.S. Army veteran has also worked as an actor and served as a commentator for Professional Fighters League.

I dont know how much racing experience Randy has but you dont just jump behind the wheel of a car like that and go racing. I was involved in the drag racing industry for 25+ years and have seen a lot of inexperienced drivers do the same thing. Guy at my shop crashed a 150k car his third time out because he was inexperienced. Also seen some guys who knew how to drive lose their lives. Glad Randy is going to recover.
 
All respect to the man as he deserves it , but 62 might be a bit old to be racing at that level
 
Pro Mods are the fastest and most dangerous door slammers out there. I made a thread about him starting out racing in one, they are not the entry level class. I was pretty surprised someone gave him a car to race in, those cars a half million to build.
ALOT of people just don't get how incredibly fast ProMods are. They don't "take off" they launch to 100 in 2 seconds, violently until top speed, some over 250 mph.



I hope he recovers completely. Drag racing at his age is a terrible idea.
No question about that.
 
That's just a little blister on the shaft, Randy will walk that off in a couple days.

War Couture!
 
Pro Mods are the fastest and most dangerous door slammers out there. I made a thread about him starting out racing in one, they are not the entry level class. I was pretty surprised someone gave him a car to race in, those cars a half million to build.
Wait, they stuck him in a fucking Pro Mod?!
Who thought that was a good idea? Did he have a license?
 
