The former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion was reportedly airlifted to a burn center with “first- and second-degree burns, trauma injuries and smoke inhalation.” Couture crashed his vehicle at a racetrack in Kansas City while preparing for his debut with the National Hot Rod Association.
Couture Expected to Make Recovery
The cause of the accident is unknown, and Couture remains hospitalized at the burn center for further treatment. “The Natural” is expected to recover from his injuries, according to the report.
The 62-year-old Couture was one of the most beloved figures in the UFC during his tenure. He posted victories over the likes of Vitor Belfort, Petro Rizzo, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Tim Sylvia, Gabriel Gonzaga and Mark Coleman during his MMA career. The U.S. Army veteran has also worked as an actor and served as a commentator for Professional Fighters League.
READ HERE
Report: UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture Hospitalized After Racing Accident
UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a racing accident, according to
www.sherdog.com
