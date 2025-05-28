Kowboy On Sherdog
According to documents initially obtained by MMAFighting.com, Shin is alleging that Penn has used “extreme psychological abuse towards me for over the past several months that I am not Lorraine Shin, I killed his family and have taken over his mother’s identity, and he wants me to be removed from his home.” For now, the restraining order is pending until it is approved or denied by a judge.
Shin’s allegations seem to align with an April Instagram post from Penn, where he issues an alert to Hilo police claiming that his family members have all been murdered.
“I need you to investigate these guys, get these people out of my house and [off my] properties,” he wrote.
Penn was arrested on both Sunday and Monday for the same charge of abuse of a family or household member before being released on both occasions.
In the restraining order request, Shin claims that she returned from a trip on May 11 to find that all of her personal belongings were removed from her bedroom. On May 16, Shin claimed that “my personal purse with my driver’s license, credit card and locks for my safe were stolen.” Shin filed theft reports both times after Penn denied knowing the whereabouts of the belongings. According to Shin, Penn told her that “all the items in the safe were his.”
After intalling a dead bolt on her bedroom door and security cameras inside and outside, Shin said that Penn was caught taking down the cameras and putting glue into her dead bolts. Shin also alleges that Penn stole her mail and tried to shine a flashlight in her face to prevent her from calling police when confronted.
“I tried turning in several directions and he continued to blind me with his flashlight,” Shin wrote. “I then tried to grab the flashlight and remove it from my face and then he grabbed my arms and shoved me against the 4-door gray sedan, which I felt a sharp pain in my back. I then started to scream at the top of my voice for my son Reagan Penn to help me. Reagan lives two houses away from me. Reagan ran over to help me. I then dialed 911 for help.”
Penn was then arrested and “given 48 hours” to stay away from his mother’s home, per Shin. Shortly thereafter, Shin says she caught Penn leaving her house following the warning. After she heard Penn arguing with Reagan, the UFC veteran was arrested again for violation of the warning.
“I believe my son [B.J. Penn] is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome. He believes I’m an imposter who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets,” Shin wrote. “In the best interest for my safety, I ask the court for a six month [temporary restraining order] and have my son ordered to get medical treatment or other source of therapy.”
Capgras delusional syndrome is a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member has been replaced by an identical imposter.
Penn shared a video of his initial arrest on Tuesday, where he was surrounded by police officers while on his bed. During that encounter, Penn claimed to have no knowledge of the reason for his arrest.
Penn last fought on May 11, 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Clay Guida in his final Octagon appearance at UFC 237. “The Prodigy” exited the promotion on a seven-bout losing streak.
