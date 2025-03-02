  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News Report: Conor McGregor Named in Kinahan Cartel Lawsuit with Top Rank—Allegedly Needed to Be “Leaned On”

Conor McGregor has been photographed with several Kinahan cartel members, including David Byrne, who was later assassinated in a mass shooting at an MTK (Kinahan’s company) weigh-in event in Dublin. There are allegations that McGregor’s pub, the Black Forge Inn in Dublin, might be a money laundering front for the Kinahan cartel, though this remains unproven. In 2017, there were reports of a €900,000 bounty placed on McGregor’s life by the Kinahan syndicate, though no attempts were ever made.


Isn't his sister dating one of the members of that cartel?
 
