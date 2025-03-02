Black Leprechaun
Conor McGregor has been photographed with several Kinahan cartel members, including David Byrne, who was later assassinated in a mass shooting at an MTK (Kinahan’s company) weigh-in event in Dublin. There are allegations that McGregor’s pub, the Black Forge Inn in Dublin, might be a money laundering front for the Kinahan cartel, though this remains unproven. In 2017, there were reports of a €900,000 bounty placed on McGregor’s life by the Kinahan syndicate, though no attempts were ever made.
