Both BSD and Alvarez got completely dominated in their UFC debuts. Nobody expected either of them to become contenders.



Why would the UFC slowly build guys who get dominated in their debuts? Click to expand...

I'm not saying they should be fed cans, but there is a way you take guys that have a lot of promise and build them so they get better and develop into stars.Alvarez got Damir in his UFC Debut who was 20-1 at the time and had fought once in the UFC, Alvarez was 15-1 at the time and making his debut - why are high-level prospects meeting this early on the prelims to set one guy back?BDS was 8-0 fighting ups weight class against an experienced 23-6 EZ who had been in the UFC for 5+ years with 11 fights - why are we matching up a raw prospect against a bigger highly-experienced veteran in his debut? It does nothing for EZ to get a win against a guy that raw and even if BDS does get a win it's in the middle of the prelims against a guy without too much name value (even if a tough, seasoned vet).The UFC shouldn't have made either one of those match-ups in their debut - then BDS goes from Thiago Moises and Matt Frevola (unranked) to Dustin Poirer? Alvarez goes from Alexander Yakovlev and Thiago Moises (unranked) to Arman?It's like the UFC has no judge of talent and which guys are special and/or action-fighters and knows how to make match-ups to make them into something other than grist for the mill.