Replacements that were better than the original

Typically fans get mad when a character was recast with a different actor. Like Darren from Bewitched, or Becky from Roseanne.

Or if an original band member is replaced. Or at least a member from the bands breakout era. Like David Lee Roth.

So my question is, how many replacements actually worked out better than the original? And who were they?
 
Not sure how many MSTies are on Sherdog but it seems like many prefer Mike over Joel. Then beyond that, there's Trace Beaulieu's Crow vs. Bill Corbett's Crow.
 
Emperor Palpatine was played by a woman in the very brief cameo from the empire strikes back (voiced by a man though).

Ian Mcdiarmid wasn't brought in to play Palpy until return of the Jedi. But he was obviously better than the original actress.
 
Dave Gilmour > Syd Barrett
Jon Stewart > Craig Kilborne
 
Trujillo is 10x the bassist Newsted ever was but Newsted's growl is so much better during the "YEEEAAHH! era Hetfield. And the way it went down made me only listen to Black and older albums.
 
