TCE said: The majority of fighters are underpaid already. Replacing their win bonus with a finish bonus is a terrible idea. It's not always plain sailing to get a finish when it's mostly the best fighting the best.



Now if you'd said they keep their win bonus and have an extra finish bonus on top, and also keeping the 4+ performance bonuses, I'd agree. Click to expand...

This.You can have an awesome match. The match being awesome is more important than a finish. You can have a finish and the match sucks.The guys at lighter weights who are less likley to have finishing power get screwed.There should be no influence on how the fighters should fight.I'll watch GSP 50 -45 people all day and he was one of the most popular fighters to ever fight