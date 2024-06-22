Repeat offender Kastelum

Kaiokenrye24
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2016
- Messages
- 5,430
- Reaction score
- 1,398
Kelvin probably knew he was not going to make 170 well before fight night but the fight was made a catch weight last minute
That’s a pretty dirty move if that’s the case because it doesn’t give Rodriguez the same amount of time to add weight. Kastelum has landed 2 takedowns this fight
That’s a pretty dirty move if that’s the case because it doesn’t give Rodriguez the same amount of time to add weight. Kastelum has landed 2 takedowns this fight