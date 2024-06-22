Repeat offender Kastelum

  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Oct 2, 2016
5,430
1,398
Kelvin probably knew he was not going to make 170 well before fight night but the fight was made a catch weight last minute

That’s a pretty dirty move if that’s the case because it doesn’t give Rodriguez the same amount of time to add weight. Kastelum has landed 2 takedowns this fight
 
He's disgusting. Looks like he didn't even cut weight at all and just got a freebie.
 
Idgaf about the weight shit, its not a title fight but almost losing to fucking daniel whatshisname is nasty work. its really difficult to be his fan ngl. Still, WAR KELVIN.
 
That fuckery should only work once.

He should never be offered a 170 fight again.

If he can entertain us at 185 fine.

But I doubt I’ll ever root for him again.

Great fighter in the cage….. But this shit need’s punished.
 
Lawrence said:
That fuckery should only work once.

He should never be offered a 170 fight again.

If he can entertain us at 185 fine.

But I doubt I’ll ever root for him again.

Great fighter in the cage….. But this shit need’s punished.
Kelvin vs. Costa is the great battle of underachievers fight some of us have wanted and everyone has needed, lol. It almost happened a few years ago, too. Book it, Dana. Secret Juice vs. Street Tacos.
 
I like the dude, but he should be forced back up to 185.
It really seemed in there like he strategically avoided depleting himself early while D Rod was spending fight week pissing dust.
 
Man, I love Kelvin but he makes it tough on his fans with the weight cutting bullshit. Guy could have been a champion.
 
Send him to PFL, Eblen can beat him up for a title defense. At 185.
 
mkt said:
Kelvin vs. Costa is the great battle of underachievers fight some of us have wanted and everyone has needed, lol. It almost happened a few years ago, too. Book it, Dana. Secret Juice vs. Street Tacos.
Yes!

I bet this would be a great fight!

Or Nick Diaz.
 
The only way he keeps his job is a documentary at fat camp where he has to be around other people at fat camp and hear their fat stories.
 
Even on the very rare occasions Kelvin wins nowadays its unimpressive.
 
Yea he’s one of those fighters who is unprofessional when it comes to making weight. Its a dirty tactic and he’s a repeat offender. UFC should never let that dude fight at WW again.
 
