Economy Repeal the Chicken Tax

This is one policy that I wish was in the table, but no mainstream politician on either side is proposing. The Chicken Tax is blatantly bad for consumers in the US, but there's no real effort to get rid of it.

Really though, I just want a Toyota Hilux. I also want a fully automatic AK-47, but that's neither here nor there.
 
Daverisimo said:
This is one policy that I wish was in the table, but no mainstream politician on either side is proposing. The Chicken Tax is blatantly bad for consumers in the US, but there's no real effort to get rid of it.

Really though, I just want a Toyota Hilux. I also want a fully automatic AK-47, but that's neither here nor there.
I don’t know what this is what I also want a Hilux
 
Rob Battisti said:
I don’t know what this is what I also want a Hilux
In the 60's, France and Germany put a tax on US chickens, we retalliated by putting taxes on booze and light pickups.
The tax on light pickups, 25%, was never repealed.

If you're familiar with the Subaru Brat, the seats in the back were to get around the pickup tax. Those seats made it a passanger vehicle, not a light truck. Until the loophole was closed.
f747c72f0cc029575192d64dcdbd5ebe.jpg
 
jefferz said:
In the 60's, France and Germany put a tax on US chickens, we retalliated by putting taxes on booze and light pickups.
The tax on light pickups, 25%, was never repealed.

If you're familiar with the Subaru Brat, the seats in the back were to get around the pickup tax. Those seats made it a passanger vehicle, not a light truck. Until the loophole was closed.
f747c72f0cc029575192d64dcdbd5ebe.jpg
Thank you! I want a Hilux still!!
 
jefferz said:
In the 60's, France and Germany put a tax on US chickens, we retalliated by putting taxes on booze and light pickups.
The tax on light pickups, 25%, was never repealed.

If you're familiar with the Subaru Brat, the seats in the back were to get around the pickup tax. Those seats made it a passanger vehicle, not a light truck. Until the loophole was closed.
f747c72f0cc029575192d64dcdbd5ebe.jpg
Those seats look fucking awesome.
Especially if they are removable.

If it was up to me sir, you could have your weird ass truck, the full auto AK and tax free chickens.

But it ain't up to me.
The world just isn't ready to be that awesome.
 
