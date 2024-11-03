Daverisimo
PAINT THE TOWN BLUE
This is one policy that I wish was in the table, but no mainstream politician on either side is proposing. The Chicken Tax is blatantly bad for consumers in the US, but there's no real effort to get rid of it.
Really though, I just want a Toyota Hilux. I also want a fully automatic AK-47, but that's neither here nor there.
