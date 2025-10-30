Rent free Rogan inside your head?

Dagestanaev
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2025
- Messages
- 45
- Reaction score
- 58
Which Rogan's commentary sticks inside your head from a fight?
He is the Voice of the fights, you cannot deny that .
For the, it is the knockout Overeem did against Lesnar.
"Kick to the body! So much pain due the kick to the body!
And it is all over! Alistair Overeem, quick work for the champ. The Demolition man "
He is the Voice of the fights, you cannot deny that .
For the, it is the knockout Overeem did against Lesnar.
"Kick to the body! So much pain due the kick to the body!
And it is all over! Alistair Overeem, quick work for the champ. The Demolition man "