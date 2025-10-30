Rent free Rogan inside your head?

Which Rogan's commentary sticks inside your head from a fight?

He is the Voice of the fights, you cannot deny that .

For the, it is the knockout Overeem did against Lesnar.

"Kick to the body! So much pain due the kick to the body!

And it is all over! Alistair Overeem, quick work for the champ. The Demolition man "

 
“He slept him” seems to the first one that pops into my head (Conor/Aldo)
 
Crying in front of Ronda and Edmund was pretty cringe.
 
His leg is done
His leg is destroyed
One more leg kick and this fight is over
Look at his leg, it's mangled
 

5Ymn3MR.gif
 
No phrases come to mind immediatley, just this imagery:

p8pguU3.gif
 
I think Goldie has left more of a mark on my brain


AND IT'S ALL OVER

HAAAAARLEEEEEEEEY DAVIDSON

BUD LIGHT!

AND OCTAGON CONTROL

BLOODIED UP BUT NOT BEATEN!!!
 
