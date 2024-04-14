Media Renato Moicano TKO Jalin Turner GIFS

giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
giphy.gif
 
Jalin had nothing on ground , did not look as if anything rocked him but he was poorly defending. So ref calls it.
 
Turner had nothing on the ground for Moicano. It really shows you the difference between Moicano's top game and gamrot's, who couldn't control turner for the life of him.
 
Massive beat down. If that had gone on much longer, Jalin Turner was on his way to tapping to strikes.

Go Money. Make the fight with Paddy and cheers to them both.
 
Turner is a talented guy and hard hitter but he really gives up easy once his opponent shows they can take his shots
 
His post-fight speeches straight crack me the fuck up!


Dude comes to win
 
Ego walked away from a potential $300,000. That's one expensive ego.
 
