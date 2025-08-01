Renato Moicano siding with 'casuals', questioning Pico vs Murphy

Renato Moicano says on his podcast that the UFC 319 co-headliner does not gauge fan interest:



"I don't think it's a wothy co-main event for such a big card. Because UFC is not about being good, it's about people wanting to tune in to watch. It's like Tony Ferguson: eight-fight

losing streak, and he was still in the UFC. This is not a sport, this is entertainment to cash in. If you're very good, but nobody knows you, people don't – or I don't want to watch."



"Because let's be honest: I don't know Aaron Pico. Call me a casual. Maybe I'm a casual. I watched him once in Bellator, then you got only the highlights on Instagram and stuff.

So I don't know his game. I don't know much about him. If it's Evloev, people know Evloev. There's controversy about Evloev because of his style and whether this guy should fight

for the title next. But at least everybody knows about Evloev. Not many people know about Lerone Murphy, to be honest – not in the U.S. If you ask a casual fan, you say, 'Hey, do you

know Lerone Murphy?' They don't know!"



Thoughts on a fighter having this mindset?