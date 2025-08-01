  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Renato Moicano siding with 'casuals', questioning Pico vs Murphy

Renato Moicano says on his podcast that the UFC 319 co-headliner does not gauge fan interest:

"I don't think it's a wothy co-main event for such a big card. Because UFC is not about being good, it's about people wanting to tune in to watch. It's like Tony Ferguson: eight-fight
losing streak, and he was still in the UFC. This is not a sport, this is entertainment to cash in. If you're very good, but nobody knows you, people don't – or I don't want to watch."

"Because let's be honest: I don't know Aaron Pico. Call me a casual. Maybe I'm a casual. I watched him once in Bellator, then you got only the highlights on Instagram and stuff.
So I don't know his game. I don't know much about him. If it's Evloev, people know Evloev. There's controversy about Evloev because of his style and whether this guy should fight
for the title next. But at least everybody knows about Evloev. Not many people know about Lerone Murphy, to be honest – not in the U.S. If you ask a casual fan, you say, 'Hey, do you
know Lerone Murphy?' They don't know!"

Thoughts on a fighter having this mindset?
 
He is not exactly wrong but theres one big problem in the logic:
Its the best they can do considering the timeline and resources to make a fight. Sure they could try to do a bigger fight but their calculations indicate that Kham-DDP is big enough so a bigger name fight might go to waste and a "rankings" + "hardcore fans know Pico" is enough to justify the co main position.
 
He isnt wrong, but i am hoping Pico makes the most out of the spotlight and KO's Murphy.
 
says moicano, a fucking can who was ppv main card and lost to a 100 year old dariush this guy should shut his dumb ass up honestly.
 
Agree a little with the mindset but I also think it's a biased insight. A big problem in MMA and other sports is people giving opinions, analysts, commentators etc...., are creating narratives and giving biased opinions.

Renato might have to change his name from Money Moicano to Intellect Moicano if he stays on this course.
 
I agree with his assessment. If you don’t know who Pico is, you are a casual.
When Moicano jumped in to fight Islam, I bet casuals didn’t know who he was either.
 
sonhow said:
He is not exactly wrong but theres one big problem in the logic:
Its the best they can do considering the timeline and resources to make a fight. Sure they could try to do a bigger fight but their calculations indicate that Kham-DDP is big enough so a bigger name fight might go to waste and a "rankings" + "hardcore fans know Pico" is enough to justify the co main position.
Click to expand...

Yeah it's not like the UFC had a smorgasbord of big names ready to jump in at that spot. Weird fight for him to use as an example to make his point..
 
Im tuning in to see if maybe the question gets answered ......... who reaches their enormous potential first Aaron Pico or Erik Silva
 
"Because let's be honest: I don't know Aaron Pico. Call me a casual. Maybe I'm a casual. I watched him once in Bellator, then you got only the highlights on Instagram and stuff.

Soooooooo you know Aaron Pico...... 1+1=2.
 
