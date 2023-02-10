Renato Moicano is the name

Yo, I gotta say, Renato Moicano is the dude to look out for in the Lightweight division. This guy's got the skills to pay the bills, and I think he's got what it takes to follow in the footsteps of a boss like Khabib.



This guy's got all the tools in the toolbox: he's got the striking to keep opponents on their toes, and he's got the grappling to put them away when the opportunity presents itself. And what's more, he's got the heart to keep pushing through, even when the going gets tough.



I'm telling you, Renato deserves a shot at the top of the division, and a bout against a veteran like Dustin Poirier would be a real test of his skills. I'm looking forward to seeing what this guy can do in the octagon, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's the next big thing in the Lightweight division.