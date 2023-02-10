Renato Moicano is the name

Yo, I gotta say, Renato Moicano is the dude to look out for in the Lightweight division. This guy's got the skills to pay the bills, and I think he's got what it takes to follow in the footsteps of a boss like Khabib.

This guy's got all the tools in the toolbox: he's got the striking to keep opponents on their toes, and he's got the grappling to put them away when the opportunity presents itself. And what's more, he's got the heart to keep pushing through, even when the going gets tough.

I'm telling you, Renato deserves a shot at the top of the division, and a bout against a veteran like Dustin Poirier would be a real test of his skills. I'm looking forward to seeing what this guy can do in the octagon, and I wouldn't be surprised if he's the next big thing in the Lightweight division.
 
This guy really does deserve a step up in competition.
 
I'm really enjoying his run at LW. His interviews are pure gold.

Hope the fans get behind him so he can finally be "Money" Moicano.

I wish he'd get the Paddy too, but he probably won't because he'd beat that Laddy.
Fo sho, Renato Moicano would straight up wreck Paddy Pimblett. No question about it. That dude's got mad skills and he's been killin' it in the Octagon. Ain't nobody messin' with him. If they put that match up, Renato's gonna come out on top, no doubt.
 
He's a good fighter who puts on fun fights and has some personality.

But he's low-key a specialist. He has zero tko/ko's and 10 submissions - all rear naked choke.

He's at about his ceiling right now but can have fun fights for awhile.
 
I'm sorry to ruin your fantasy, but if you get killed by old man RDA there's no hope for you at lw

You can't just wave off somebody's skills just like that, especially Renato Moicano. Just because he came up short against RDA doesn't make him garbage. The man's got game, and he's got what it takes to put anyone in the lightweight division to sleep. Don't underestimate him just because of one scrap. You gotta give him his props, or you'll end up looking like a fool when he shuts you up. As Roy Jones Jr. once said, 'I'm the best, I just haven't fought everyone yet.'"
 
Renato Carniero is the actual name.
 
I think he somewhat took over the Jeremy Stephens role even though they don't fight the same. He is a dangerous fight but not quite title contender.
 
"You can't just be a one-hit wonder and call yourself the champ. It takes more than a lucky matchup to earn that title." - Daniel Cormier

Listen up, all y'all haters tryna discredit Renato Moicano cuz he lost to RDA. That man's got skills and heart, he's proven time and time again. And let's not forget, Islam Makhachev ain't no real champ, he just got lucky with a matchup against Charles Oliveira. Don't get it twisted, Renato's got the goods to take down anyone in that lightweight division. So don't be sleeping on him, or you'll regret it when he proves y'all wrong.
 
You can't just wave off somebody's skills just like that, especially Renato Moicano. Just because he came up short against RDA doesn't make him garbage. The man's got game, and he's got what it takes to put anyone in the lightweight division to sleep. Don't underestimate him just because of one scrap. You gotta give him his props, or you'll end up looking like a fool when he shuts you up. As Roy Jones Jr. once said, 'I'm the best, I just haven't fought everyone yet.'"
Moicano took that fight on 5 days' notice because Makhachev was being a little tease on social media.

Despite not being in camp, Moicano went 5 rounds and turned it into a war at the end.

Was the Fiziev fight a agort notice as well?
 
