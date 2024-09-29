News Renato Moicano fought with a severely injured shoulder

The Second round only or the whole fight? Before the fight you could see something sticking out on his trapezius, maybe It got worse as the fight went on
 
...oh shit. I just went back and watched his walkout again. He had that injury before the fight even started. What an absolute savage.
 
That is poor collimation on that Xray.
There is no need to visualize that much of the spine
or any of the mandible.
 
Holy fk. I thought it looked a bit weird during the fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Urluberluu
  • Poll
News Official: Benoît Saint-Denis VS Renato Moicano at UFC PARIS on September 28
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
3K
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Leviticus
Media Never been a Renato "Money" Moicano fan.. #UFC300
Replies
8
Views
463
usernamee
usernamee

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,355
Messages
56,256,040
Members
175,130
Latest member
youhaveayds

Share this page

Back
Top