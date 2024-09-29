Oh fuck that’s your ac joint. I sprained mine probably a grade 1 or 2 and I had to stop training immediately. Couldn’t even lift my arm for a week, couldn’t train for 2 months. His looks fully torn.



That’s the same injury Gilbert Burns had against Belal Muhammad if it is the ac joint.



Probably had to take a cortisone shot because there is no way he trained and fought without that.



This dude wants motherfuckin money