RENATO CARNEIRO Just Made Me A Fan!

LNP Moicano.

Dude needs to forget about the "money" nickname.

Brought more energy to his post fight interview than the actual fight.
 
Looks like another character creation gone desperate to save a career.
 
Yeah, a safe boring gameplan goes hand in hand with the "Money" nickname. That being said his speech was unfathomably based.
 
Nah… Dober laid down and accepted it. He didn’t want to risk getting choked out by Moicano so he played it safe.
 
Anyone with your avatar has the worst taste ever.

I've forgotten more good fighters than you have ever known existed.

Dober is a brawler, not saying he some elite dude.

But he came to fight, and Moicano avoided the fight.
Moicano got wobbled and chicken-legged every round, and then "went for a takedown."

If you like that shit, don't call yourself a connoisseur of fighting. You're not.
 
Dober's just too shit of a grappler.

Moic could have done more. Like 3 times he stepped from Side Control into fucking Half Guard and then just did nothing but rabbit punches.
 
bro, my avatar is an album cover by a musician Arca.

Also, i've been following MMA since 2003, sit down young one and shut your tiny little boy ass. I bet you haven't even seen any Sakuraba fights live, pathetic little 2022 joining pleb, my russian mother knows more about mma than you, I used to watch Fedor fights wih her, you fake fan who only knows post 2012 fighters.

Who the fuck cares what i like or dislike, who the fuck wants to be a connoisseur of fighting, that's like being a connoisseur of headbutting the wall. I bet on Dober, but he got taken down too much to win, I'm not going to bitch, if Dober won I'd be happy but still call it a robbery. Objectivity and you are diametrically opposite. The rules are the rules. A fuckboy like you judges your fights on bias not what happens. Grow up and pull your dick out of your little mouth, kid. I can prove i picked Dober by posting my tapology picks, but whoever won the rounds won, regardless of my wishes, I picked Dober, and i fucked up, lesson learned, Moicano under estimated, on to the next.
 
