RENATO CARNEIRO Just Made Me A Fan!

Yeah, a safe boring gameplan goes hand in hand with the "Money" nickname. That being said his speech was unfathomably based.LNP Moicano.
Dude needs to forget about the "money" nickname.
Brought more energy to his post fight interview than the actual fight.
Yup. Sounded like a fucking idiot who doesn't know when to shut up.
you have the worst taste ever, so anyone you aren't a fan of is automatically good.
Nah. He's always been unhinged in his interviews. The only reason I want him to win is for his epic speeches.Looks like another character creation gone desperate to save a career.
also i say this as someone who bet on dober.
Nah… Dober laid down and accepted it. He didn’t want to risk getting choked out by Moicano so he played it safe.
bro, my avatar is an album cover by a musician Arca.Anyone with your avatar has the worst taste ever.
I've forgotten more good fighters than you have ever known existed.
Dober is a brawler, not saying he some elite dude.
But he came to fight, and Moicano avoided the fight.
Moicano got wobbled and chicken-legged every round, and then "went for a takedown."
If you like that shit, don't call yourself a connoisseur of fighting. You're not.